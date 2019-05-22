Who is Joe Biden? It depends on what day it is and what he has to say to get votes

Since Joe Biden is the frontrunner, it would be nice if the media told us who he is and what he believes. Since most journalists will support him or any other Democrat and will not report honestly, it would be good for the public to see who Biden is and what he believes.

Biden used to believe Roe vs Wade went too far and states should be able to overturn it. As science has gotten better, Democrats now must believe in abortion at all stages of pregnancy to be electable.

When Joe Biden Voted to Let States Overturn Roe v. Wade With an anti-abortion president, Ronald Reagan, in power and Republicans controlling the Senate for the first time in decades, social conservatives pushed for a constitutional amendment to allow individual states to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that had made abortion legal nationwide several years earlier. The amendment — which the National Abortion Rights Action League called “the most devastating attack yet on abortion rights” — cleared a key hurdle in the Senate Judiciary Committee in March 1982. Support came not only from Republicans but from a 39-year-old, second-term Democrat: Joseph R. Biden Jr. Mr. Biden entered the Senate in 1973 as a 30-year-old practicing Catholic who soon concluded that the Supreme Court went “too far” on abortion rights in the Roe case. He told an interviewer the following year that a woman shouldn’t have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body.”

In his 50’s and 60’s Joe Biden opposed gay marriage. Obama also opposed gay marriage when running in 2008. Did I miss where the media called them homophobes?

Religion and Politics ’08: Joe Biden In the 2008 vice presidential debate, Biden said that he does not support gay marriage.

Obama/Biden frequently lied to the public that there would be no individual mandate, taxes would not go up on people making under $250,000, people would be able to keep their doctor and their plan and premiums would go down substantially if Obamacare passed.

When the law passed Biden said it was a “big f***ing deal” I would agree. It f***ed almost all of us.

Through it all, most of the media were complicit in supporting the lies before and after the law was passed.

Joe Biden is no friend of the taxpayer Joe Biden fashions himself a champion of the middle class, but his long record as a tax-hiking liberal does not match his supposed everyman persona. Now that Biden has entered the crowded 2020 field, it is worth reviewing his penchant for higher taxes. In a 2008 vice presidential debate, Biden made a firm promise to the middle class that he would not raise “one single penny” of any tax on any American making less than $250,000 per year. “No one making less than $250,000 under Barack Obama’s plan will see one single penny of their tax raised whether it’s their capital gains tax, their income tax, investment tax, any tax,” Biden said. This pledge turned out to be a flagrant lie. Immediately after winning the 2008 election, Biden turned his back on the American people and set out to raise taxes on millions of households.

Biden, like Obama, Schumer, Clinton Durbin and other Democrats, used to be as tough on illegal immigration and thought laws should be enforced. Now he calls Trump a racist and xenophobe for having the same views.

Joe Biden once said a fence was needed to stop 'tons' of drugs from Mexico Joe Biden once spoke about jailing employers who hire "illegals," said sanctuary cities shouldn't be allowed to violate federal law, and argued a fence was needed stop "tons" of drugs coming into the country from "corrupt Mexico."

The Obama/Biden administration also separated families and had children fenced in but now Biden and others say how bad Trump is and how he doesn’t care about the children.

The biased fact checkers say while it is true that Obama did separate children and did keep them in enclosed areas that was OK. After all there is “context”

Fact-checking Trump's claims that Obama separated families Under Obama, children were separated from parents only when authorities had concerns for their well-being or could not confirm that the adult was in fact their legal guardian, but not as a blanket policy. On Tuesday, the President also claimed "cages" were built by Obama to house migrant children. "Those cages that were shown -- I think they were very inappropriate -- they were built by President Obama's administration, not by Trump," the President said. Facts First: This appears to be true but requires context. Many of these processing facilities do pre-date the Trump administration, and were constructed during the Obama administration. These include those where migrants are kept in fenced enclosures, the so-called cages. Given the recent rise in migrants coming to the border, the Trump administration has continued to use the chain-link style fencing enclosures -- at least while migrants are being processed following apprehension.

Biden recently said that China was no threat. That reminds me of the ignorant Obama laughing at Romney about Putin and Russia.

China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man! ... They can't figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. ... They’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not ... competition for us.

While the Obama/Biden administration refused requests from Ukraine for defensive weapons to protect itself from the tyrant Russia, Biden threatened to withhold funds from Ukraine if a prosecutor, who was investigating his son’s firm wasn’t canned. Of course, the media isn’t interested in this purist form of corruption and abuse of power while they continue to go after Trump on a daily basis for fictional collusion and obstruction when there was no crime.

Joe Biden's 2020 Ukrainian nightmare: A closed probe is revived Two years after leaving office, Joe Biden couldn’t resist the temptation last year to brag to an audience of foreign policy specialists about the time as vice president that he strong-armed Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor. In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Two years after leaving office, Joe Biden couldn’t resist the temptation last year to brag to an audience of foreign policy specialists about the time as vice president that he strong-armed Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor. In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden recalled telling Poroshenko. “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations event, insisting that President Obama was in on the threat. Interviews with a half-dozen senior Ukrainian officials confirm Biden’s account, though they claim the pressure was applied over several months in late 2015 and early 2016, not just six hours of one dramatic day. Whatever the case, Poroshenko and Ukraine’s parliament obliged by ending Shokin’s tenure as prosecutor. Shokin was facing steep criticism in Ukraine, and among some U.S. officials, for not bringing enough corruption prosecutions when he was fired. But Ukrainian officials tell me there was one crucial piece of information that Biden must have known but didn’t mention to his audience: The prosecutor he got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdingsthat employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member. U.S. banking records show Hunter Biden’s American-based firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, received regular transfers into one of its accounts — usually more than $166,000 a month — from Burisma from spring 2014 through fall 2015, during a period when Vice President Biden was the main U.S. official dealing with Ukraine and its tense relations with Russia.

Robert Gates said in 2015, and confirmed his viewpoint, that Biden has been wrong on virtually every foreign policy over decades. Could there be any policy dumber than giving a country that pledges death to American and sponsors terrorism throughout the World hundreds of billions of dollars?

Biden brags that foreign leaders, including the dead Margaret Thatcher, want him to be President instead of Trump. Of course, they do. Why wouldn’t foreign leaders want America to be weaker?

Gates Takes Issue With Biden's Foreign Policy Cred, Age “I think I stand by that statement,” he said of remarks in the 2015 book in which he wrote of Biden: “I think he's been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Biden has frequently lied about his academic record and certainly implies or states that he has blue collar roots along with plagiarizing speech.

That Time Joe Biden Lied About His Academic Credentials In his statement today, Mr. Biden, who attended the Syracuse College of Law and graduated 76th in a class of 85, acknowledged: “I did not graduate in the top half of my class at law school and my recollection of this was inaccurate.

Joe Biden's Mythical Blue-Collar Roots Joe Biden once got in trouble for plagiarizing a speech and inflating his academic record. So it will not surprise you to find that his famous working-class background turns out to be mythical. But it may surprise you to learn that Biden isn't the one who has trouble with the facts. The facts are there for anyone who wants to look at them. When Joe Biden Sr. died in 2002, his obituary in the News-Journal of Wilmington reported that when he married in 1941, "he was working as a sales representative for Amoco Oil Co. in Harrisburg."

Biden doesn’t seem to care much about dignity or offending women.

The naked truth: Skinny dipper Biden dives into race, and nudists like what they see Agents say that, whether at the vice president’s residence or at his home in Delaware, Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude,” Kessler wrote. “Female Secret Service agents find that offensive.”

Biden says there was not a hint of scandal during the Obama Administration, which means he is either senile, doesn’t have a clue what the difference is between right and wrong, or is a congenital liar who knows that most of the media, Hollywood and other Democrats won’t care anymore than they did throughout Obama’s eight years in office.

So, who is Joe Biden and what does he believe in? It obviously depends what day or year it is and what will get votes. It obviously doesn’t have anything to do with principled beliefs. One thing I have not been able to find is where he believes that government should be smaller, taxes should be lower, there should be fewer regulations and Americans should have more freedom.

I think we, the voters, can count on Biden along with other Democrats on moving towards socialism.

How will the media present Biden to the public? He will be presented as a moderate, principled leader who is as qualified as any president ever. No matter what he has said or done in the past, he will be supported, just as Hillary was.

Just as the media did in 2008, there will be little investigation or attacks on Democrats while they will continually attack Republicans as they did McCain and Palin in 2008. No one should believe that Trump caused the media to divide the country. They have been doing it for a long time.