'Transgender woman' stripped of victory in powerlifting competition

One sports federation is fighting back and just stripped championship awards from a "transgender woman" who dominated a competition held in April. Pink News (a "Daily LGBT+ Newsletter") is not pleased:

The future for female athletes in competitions is grim if males are allowed to compete with them under the theory that one can choose to be female, take some hormones and/or other treatment, and become a woman. Men are born with many advantages that make it impossible for women to compete successfully in many, probably most, sports.

Transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory, who claims to have broken four women's world records in competition last month, has been stripped of her [sic] trophies and described as "actually a male." Gregory says [he] broke the squat, bench press, deadlift and total records for [his] weight class and gender at the 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation competition. Following the event, Gregory posted on Instagram on April 27, thanking the federation for making [him] feel welcome as a transgender athlete and treating [him] as "just another female lifter." However, in a statement released on May 1, 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation president Paul Bossi said the group has stripped Gregory of [his] wins because he believes [Gregory] is male. "It was revealed that this female lifter was actually a male in the process of becoming a Transgender female," Bossi said in the statement. "Our rules, and the basis of separating genders for competition, are based on physiological classification rather than identification. "On the basis of all information presented to the Board of Directors for this particular case, the conclusion made, is that the correct physiological classification is male."

Keep in mind that the 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation is one of "literally dozens of 'American' Powerlifting Federations" and not the original body in that sport (that title belongs to the IPF — the International Powerlifting Federation.

The distinctive claim to legitimacy of the 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation is this, according to Powerliftingwatch.org:

The 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation is just that, 100% raw. They don't allow shirts, wraps or lifting suits of any kind. They also are a drug free organization. Their stated goal is to "showcase powerlifters safely competing with no special "support" equipment and 100% Drug-Free!" The 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation was established in 1999. They primarily offer events on the East coast.

Since the "transgender" competitor was taking testosterone-blockers, this may be the tripwire — or legal defense — for rescinding the championship.

My guess is that because transgenderism reigns so powerfully in the media, educational, and government establishments, they will try to ignore or dismiss this move, on the grounds that the federation involved is "one of dozens" or maybe a fringe group.

But there are girls and women out there who train hard every day seeking athletic excellence. Their dreams of competitive triumph are being dashed by men who desperately want to be women despite sporting a Y-chromosome in every cell of their bodies. We shall see whether propaganda and intimidation can overcome nature and common sense when it comes to women's athletics.