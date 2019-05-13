Why isn't the Senate investigating Joe Biden's son Hunter over China, Ukraine dealings?

What a disturbing picture is emerging from the research of Peter Schweizer, who has a new one out about Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden's son Hunter and his business dealings with China.

Is selling out U.S. national security OK so long as Democrats are doing it?

In a New York Post op-ed, Schweizer writes:

In 2013, then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden's firm inked a $1 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government's Bank of China. The deal was later expanded to $1.5 billion. In short, the Chinese government funded a business that it co-owned along with the son of a sitting vice president. If it sounds shocking that a vice president would shape US-China policy as his son — who has scant experience in private equity — clinched a coveted billion-dollar deal with an arm of the Chinese government, that's because it is.

The details get worse and worse and worse, the further you read — the Chinese, for instance, kept news of the deal away from the English-language portion of its website. The agreements signed came just ahead of then–vice president Joe Biden's trips to China. The deals themselves were to buy into companies that were stealing U.S. secrets. The secrets they were after involved U.S. nuclear submarines. And Biden Junior didn't know jack about nuclear things, Chinese things, or venture capital; he was there just for being the vice president's son.

And both Joe and young Hunts insist nothing untoward was going on; the Chinese just chose to partner with Hunter based on his amazing business acumen, nothing more.

Schweizer writes that it's actually a pattern of activity — Biden Junior did the same thing in Ukraine, and the ties between Hunter and Joe as the foreign cash rolled in for Hunter were even more obvious:

Consider the facts. On April 16, 2014, White House records show that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner in the Rosemont Seneca deals, made a private visit to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Biden. Five days later, on April 21, Joe Biden landed in Kiev for a series of high-level meetings with Ukrainian officials. The vice president was bringing with him highly welcomed terms of a United States Agency for International Development program to assist the Ukrainian natural-gas industry and promises of more US financial assistance and loans. Soon the United States and the International Monetary Fund would be pumping more than $1 billion into the Ukrainian economy. The next day, there was a public announcement that Archer had been asked to join the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural-gas company. Three weeks after that, on May 13, it was announced that Hunter Biden would join, too. Neither Biden nor Archer had any background or experience in the energy sector.

...and...

The choice of Hunter Biden to handle transparency and corporate governance for Burisma is curious, because Biden had little if any experience in Ukrainian law, or professional legal counsel, period. But that didn't stop Burisma from paying the younger Biden what The New York Times has reported was as much as $50,000 a month while the company was under investigation by officials in both Ukraine and abroad. Joe Biden's trip to Kiev in March 2016, and his threats to withhold $1 billion in foreign aid if Ukrainian officials didn't dismiss the country's top prosecutor, Victor Shokin, take on added meaning when you consider that Shokin's office had been leading an investigation into Burisma's owner.

This guy sounds like a one-man health hazard to U.S. national security, and greedy as heck. These are the kinds of deals Chavista elites engage in over in Venezuela.

And here they are, going on with their deals as if the U.S. were a third-world country, with Joe Biden's son cutting his China and Ukraine deals for buku bucks without any apparent rationale other than family ties.

Meanwhile, people such as George Papadopoulos get thrown into prison for process crimes, and little guys such Navy sailor Kristian Saucier get thrown into prison for taking careless photos. And people such as Don Trump, Jr. get put through the wringer for apparent entrapment operations linked to Fusion GPS and the people who brought us the Steele dossier, not actual spies from an enemy side.

Schweizer thinks that if Congress is going to go around investigating Trump in the pious interest of preventing collusion with foreign actors, then it needs to put its money where its mouth is and get the Senate to start investigating.

But Democrats aren't saying a thing about Biden or his deals — not even the Democrat rivals fighting to knock Joe from his frontrunner status and win their party's presidential nomination themselves.

Not only do these Democrats not care about Joe's kid's big money deals, they don't care about the assymetry of justice going on against less powerful people. Worst of all, they couldn't care less about the threats to national security that arise out of this Democrat cupidity. They are after all, the party of the man from Hot Springs, Bill Clinton, who sold out U.S. interests to the Chinese in acts the U.S. is still paying for as China builds up its deepwater navy. They are also the party that defended his wife's illegal private server, brimming with classified communications, stored in some guy's bathroom. That of course was to prevent anyone from discovering, via Freedom of Information Act inquiries, that their Clinton Foundation was offering a pay-to-play operation to gamy foreign players such as the uranium-hungry Russians, with Hillary Clinton then the Secretary of State.

This is corruption, fourth world corruption, and it's what's on offer if a Democrat takes power. Is every Democrat this putridly corrupt? Why aren't they saying anything, if for nothing else to put old Joe out to pasture and reduce the Democrat field for themselves? The times calls for people to do after these seedy dealings to show a difference. In the Senate, as Schweizer argues, and certainly beyond. Thus far, Democrats don't seem to think there's a problem, which makes you wonder what they're planning for themselves.