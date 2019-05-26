The road to impeachment

The mad dash to remove President Trump grants Americans insight into the startling differences between party priorities these days. While one side looks to accelerate progress, the other screeches towards impeachment, breathlessly waiting for the green light. Intent on pulling the obstruction of justice rabbit out of a Russian hat, Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee soothes himself with a reassuring remonstration: “I think an inquiry, as the Senate Watergate hearings were, would lead the public to see the misdeeds of this administration.” Pigs will grow wings before the Mueller Investigation is considered to have been enough of an “inquiry.” They’ll fly when the various crazed committees accept its no-collusion conclusion.

Just ask Chuck Schumer about the occurrences in today’s government, which he swears “would make your jaw drop.” The average citizen is indeed left openmouthed, though not for the reasons Schumer and his ilk will ever grasp. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), as yet unblinded by sheer loathing towards Trump, attempts to get a word in edgewise: “I think the perception is that Washington is more focused on the checks and balances than they are on actually helping people’s pocketbooks and their kids. And that’s a real problem.” Yes, a real problem of impressive proportions. It most definitely appears that Republicans are adept at delivering results while Democrats prefer to obstruct. With a 3.2% GDP increase, 3.7% unemployment rate, and 56% economic approval rating, Trump’s policies are unquestionably uplifting American life. That’s a far cry from what Democrats can ever hope to accomplish, after sucking up around $25 million for Mueller’s maneuvers. They couldn’t even manage to carry out their promise to the public that “there was collusion” to be brought to light. Add to that the dismal response the probe provided -- 76% of Americans reported no change of heart from its findings -- and all that remains is a landfill of lies. Dreadfully deranged Jerrold Nadler of the House Judiciary Committee has far more weighty matters to attend to than passing purposeful programs to benefit constituents. These include certifying that Trump never deem himself “above the law.” Sadly for him, the idea of focusing on lawmaking has been crowded out by Trump Derangement Syndrome’s malignant mind-numbing effect. Democrats believe they are serving Americans by touting impeachment. Individuals like Veronica Escobar (D-TX) are unfailingly resolved to exhort anyone willing to listen that "After so many accommodations that we've made, accommodation after accommodation, I don't think that we should wait any longer[.]" When all is said and done, Democrats fail to apprehend the real solitary accommodation sought by the three hundred million people watching this mess: purposeful lawmaking. The road to impeachment was never paved with good intentions and neither are the people who desire to drive down it. The only roads needed are the ones an infrastructure bill can construct. The President was right; there can be no legislation amidst investigation -- not to mention hallucination. Unlike the one-way street Democrats are resolved to pursue, Trump is committed to his two-way agreement with the voters who place their trust in him: “You can go down the investigation track, and you can go down the investment track or the track of let’s get things done for the American people[.]” That hopefully won’t be judged an impeachable offense, but don’t bet on it.