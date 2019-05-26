'Human rights lawyer' for Palestinians imprisoned for six months in UK after spitting in the face of an Air India crew member during racist tirade

Appalled passengers in the business class cabin (the Palestinians apparently pay their lawyers well), recorded her rant on cellphone videos (embedded video below), which gained considerable social media attention in India, the UK, and Ireland, where she maintains citizenship. But oddly enough, American media seem to have ignored the incident.

Meet Simone Burns, renowned “human rights lawyer” for Palestinians and anti-Israel activist, who is now spending six months in a British prison. Burns is an Irish citizen resident in England who goes by the name Simone O’Broin, who was flying from Mumbai to London on Air India, a nine-hour journey. When denied fourth bottle of wine following breakfast service, Burns engaged in a drunken, racist rant, spitting directly in the face of a female crew member. She also attempted to smoke cigarettes in a bathroom three times, but was stopped by crew members

Daniel Sugarman of the UK JC News reports on her anti-Israel activism:

Burns has previously written a paper accusing Israel of genocide over its treatment of the Palestinians, whom she described as "a group struggling for self-determination against a colonial, racist regime”. As discovered by investigative researcher David Collier, Ms O’Broin had also made Facebook comments about having “Mossad agents and Zionists operatives all over my life… there is yet again a fishy smell of CHABAD LUBAVITCH!!” She also commented supporting a piece written by antisemite Gilad Atzmon attacking the sentencing of Holocaust denier Alison Chabloz, saying: “I wonder how many successful libel actions there have been for unfounded allegations of antisemitism and all the rest.”

Burns was arrested upon landing at London Heathrow Airport. The UK Daily Mail reports on her first court appearance after being arrested.

Burns, who lives in Hove, pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft and assault by beating at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today. The lawyer, who is Irish, will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on April 4 after magistrates said the offence was too serious for them to deal with. Chairing the bench, Robert Della-Sala told Burns: 'You clearly put the safety of the aircraft in jeopardy by smoking. You were disruptive to other passengers who must have found the whole experience quite shocking.

When she appeared in Crown Court, The Guardian reports:

Judge Nicholas Wood, sentencing at Isleworth crown court, told Simone Burns: “The experience of a drunk and irrational person in the confines of an aircraft is frightening, not least on a long-haul flight and poses a potential risk to safety.” The judge noted that “such offences are often committed by people of impeccable character”.

Although the aircraft was not at risk by Burns’s behavior [disagreeing with the Magistrate’s Court - TL], the judge said “for the luckless and unfortunate passengers and crew there is no escape at 30,000ft”. He added that “spitting straight into a crew member’s face at close range is a particularly insulting and upsetting act”. Burns, of Hove, sat quietly in the dock as she was sentenced to six months for being drunk on an aircraft and two months for assault.

And here is a description and transcript of the rant, via the Belfast Telegraph:

"And you treat business class passengers like that? Who are international criminal lawyers for the Palestinian people. "Who are actually working for your... all you... oh, you're the captain aren't you. "You're the captain. I'm working for all your people." The aggressive drunk shoves her face inches from the captain's nose, shouting: "The f****** Rohingya, the f****** Quechua, the f****** people of all nations, For you. International criminal lawyer. "Don't get any money for it by the way. "But you can't give me a f****** glass of wine?" Still shouting, she says: "I say 'boycott Air India' (bleep) - done. "If I say boycott Jet Airways, done. Yeah? Do you understand me? Do you understand me, yes? So you can't give me a wee bottle of wine, (bleep). "I'm a f****** international criminal lawyer, and a barrister. Simone Burns begins flailing around wildly in the cramped cabin. "So don't even think about it, don't even f****** think about it," she says, calling the staff "rich Indian (bleep)" and "money-grabbing c****". Stumbling down the aircraft's centre aisle, she yells: "Give me a bottle of wine and get him over. Otherwise, when we arrive in… where are we arriving? Where are we arriving again? "Heathrow! Otherwise, he'll be all over f****** you lot, yeah?" Burns continues to shout drunkenly in the cabin, at one point saying: "Speak to the police? Are you f****** joking me? I'm a f****** barrister. A human rights lawyer, and an international criminal lawyer. "For the f****** Palestinian people. You think I'm scared, you threaten me with (bleep). You'll be standing on your (bleep) heads. "Also Irish Republican Army. You'll be (bleep) shot. All you had to do is give me a f****** drink! "You couldn't do that you couldn't do that could you. "You said police are going to touch me at Heathrow Airport. Well (bleep) coming yeah? "Got it? Got it?" She rants at other passengers in the cabin: "Everyone in this (bleep) deaf? Anyone developed any balls recently? "All do it all myself for you all shall I? Shall I? The Rohyinga the f****** Quechua, the indigenous peoples, and all the peoples of the world. "And any time you can go, well we'll sort it out.You're sitting on your (bleep). You're pathetic." She falls into her seat, still shrieking: "We - you're pathetic", before mumbling "don't think I approved everything I say (bleep)."

