The Democrats are worried. They should be.

Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, the liberal media's daily reporting routinely defaults to an all too familiar word: "bombshell." Most every news segment begins with "bombshell," and it is certain (in their collective opinion) to end the Trump presidency. No luck so far! Failed media munitions aside, the rise of liberal rhetoric is at near deafening decibels, and for good reason. Attorney General Bill Barr's congressional hearing testimony (on two separate occasions) has no doubt caused Democrats angst and discomfort. In addition, DOJ inspector general David Horowitz recently confirmed that his office is continuing its investigation, pertaining to the abuse of FISA (the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) by officials at the DOJ and FBI. And if that isn't enough, N.C. congressman Mark Meadows referred former Fusion GPS contractor Nellie Ohr to the DOJ for a criminal investigation regarding her testimony to Congress last October.

In a stunning admission during the congressional hearing pertaining to the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, A.G. Barr came right out and said, "Yes, I think spying did occur" in response to Democrat Senator Shaheen's question about Barr's intention to review prior intelligence agency activities that targeted the Trump campaign. It was not a random, off-the-cuff question proffered by Senator Shaheen. In fact, Democrats were purposefully conducting reconnaissance. Prior to his declaration about spying, Senator Shaheen queried Barr about the scope of his investigation. In plain language, Barr replied that he's investigating whether or not there was adequate basis for surveillance, whether or not rules were violated or laws broken, and which government agencies were involved. And while Barr went onto say he's not necessarily investigating the FBI, he stated that perhaps there was a failure of leadership by upper-echelon FBI officials. A.G. Bill Barr concluded, "I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused. I think that's one of the principal rules of the attorney general." Once again, during congressional testimony on May 1, the attorney general announced there is not just one — in fact, there are multiple investigations underway by the DOJ. Bombshell! Much like the attorney general, DOJ inspector Michael Horowitz has been tight-lipped about his investigation into FISA warrant abuse, other than to confirm that the investigation, which began 13 months ago, is ongoing. More than a year ago, then-A.G. Jeff Sessions and congressional Republicans alleged that the FISA court was misled about the need to conduct surveillance of the Trump campaign, and furthermore, there was continued surveillance of the Trump administration after Trump took office. Horowitz publicly stated that it's his job to examine the FBI's and DOJ's compliance with legal requirements, applicable to policies and procedures. Additionally, the OIG announced that it would investigate the relationship and communications with an FBI confidential source, Christopher Steele — a British ex-spy on the payroll of Fusion GPS. Steele was paid by the Clinton campaign and the DNC to conduct opposition research on Trump. Congressional Republicans claim that Steele's research was used to initiate U.S. intelligence agency surveillance, and the FBI purposely withheld the opposition research benefactor information from the FISA court. In turn, the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was based on the utterly fraudulent premise of Russian collusion by Trump campaign officials. Bombshell! Another employee of Fusion GPS? None other than Nellie Ohr; wife of Bruce Ohr; DOJ official, and Steele's back-channel contact with the FBI. In his referral to A.G. Bill Barr, Congressman Mark Meadows alleges that Nellie Ohr made false statements to Congress last October regarding her contacts at the DOJ. Meadows alleges that she contradicted herself multiple times during testimony about not having any contacts at the DOJ. In fact, Ohr's emails reveal the names of her DOJ contacts. Not only was she communicating with DOJ contacts; she agreed to meet with them for the purpose of sharing research she conducted on the Trump campaign. Meadows hinted that Republicans will make additional criminal referrals to the A.G. Bombshell! The cascade of real bombshells is increasing exponentially, but don't expect the liberal media to report on it. Instead, they simply parrot the Democrat talking-points hysteria. And while Democrats continue to howl, rant, and rave for the cameras, they really ought to pay more attention to the field of land mines they're walking across. It may not end the way they think. Bombshell! Image: CBS News via YouTube.