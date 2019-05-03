Not even a total embargo yet, and Trump already is pounding Castroite Cuba hard

So, as the estimable Humberto Fontova notes at Front Page, he's dropped 'the hammer' on the thieving socialists of the Castro dictatorship and its enabling trading partners by ending a lawsuit waiver dating from 1996 under the Helms-Burton Act, which allows Americans who have had their property stolen by the Castroite communist to sue the hell out of the regime. They can do it now, courtesy of President Trump. Fontova explains what this is really about :

Some of us clearly recall a U.S. Presidential candidate who stressed — almost from day one of his campaign — that should he gain office, our trading partners would no longer take advantage of Americans." Little did these "trading partners" realize how far this defense of American interests would extend.

Yup, taking advantage of by our trading partners, the case fits, as Fontova describes.

And it's not a small amount of money. It's something that's upending big corporations. According to a report that ran in the Wall Street Journal yesterday:

There are nearly 6,000 claims for property confiscated in Cuba certified by the U.S. Justice Department's Foreign Claims Settlement Commission with a value of about $2 billion, or roughly $8 billion with interest, according to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kimberly Breier. Based on a 1996 estimate, the number of uncertified claims could be as high as 200,000, with a value in the tens of billions of dollars, Ms. Breier said. It is unclear how many of those claims will translate to lawsuits, but several companies — including Belgium brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and Canadian nickel producer Sherritt International Corp. — already have disclosed risks related to the end of the suspension. And lawyers say clients have received letters notifying them of alleged claims of rights to the property the companies are using.

It's a strong maneuver, because not only does it target the penurious Castro regime, which never pays its bills anyway, but it targets the rich trading partners from Europe and Canada who do — and who for years have been living off the stolen spoils of the Castroites to help keep the regime afloat.

Fontova has a startling array of stories in his piece about just how brutal that was for Americans.

Europeans, of course, understand that restitution must be paid for their crimes against others and stolen property must be returned — one sees this all the time in Europe in the restitution of art to Jewish families robbed and harmed in the Holocaust, as well as in the return of ancient relics to countries with old civilizations such as Egypt and Peru.

But somehow, an exception was made in the minds of the Europeans and Canadians about Cuba, and Americans were there to be rolled.

Not anymore. This should focus the mind of the European practice of making cash off stolen American properties over in Cuba, because the ones who are going to be targeted are they. And if that's the case, at least some are going to pull out, something that will give the Castro regime the bends.

Hammer, yes, and it's not the only one. A couple days ago, President Trump threatened a "full and complete" embargo on Cuba for its vicious propping up of the Venezuelan government. If Trump does that, too, it will compound Cuba's problems, because already he's pounding them hard with this lawsuit measure, and the WSJ shows they're feeling it.

Cuba has just met its worst nightmare in Trump. That's good news for America.