Kamala Harris tap-dances around her reckless statements in CNN interview

Transcript via Grabien:

>> I think the last time I saw you was the town hall. I want to ask you about something you said that night. You said on stage when it comes to private insurance, let's eliminate that. Let's move on. Now you said we don't need to get rid of all private insurance.

>> Let's clear that up. When we were together, and roll the tape please —

>> You support the Bernie

>> I support Medicare for all but I want to clear up what happened in that stage. It was in the context of saying let's get rid of all the bureaucracies.

>> Not the insurance company.

>> No. That's the way it was interpreted. What I meant is let's get rid of the bureaucracy.

>> The bill gets rid of insurance.

>> No, it does not get rid of insurance. Listen, let me just tell you where I am. Let's tell you where I am. I support Medicare for all. It is my preferred —

>> As a principle, you mean, not the bill?

>> I support the bill.

>> The bill gets rid of private insurance for everything —

>> Doesn't get rid of supplemental insurance.

>> Right, like cosmetic surgery.

>> For all essential health care benefits.

>> But why. Ask the question why. The answer to that question is because Medicare for all and the vision of what it will be includes an expansion of coverage. So Medicare for all will include vision. It will include dental. It will include hearing AIDS.

>> Dlr a lot of members of unions, for exam, who like their private insurance and the plans that have been negotiated on their behalf and don't want that replaced.

>> Listen. Let me tell you something. I completely agree with those members of organized labor who have negotiated for plans and have in those negotiations often given up what could have been higher wages in exchange for higher coverage for health care. We have to address that. It's a legitimate concern which must be addressed.

>> The bill also says, quote, every individual who is a resident of the United States is entitled to benefits for health care services under this act. Not every individual who is a citizen, every individual who is a resident. You support giving Medicare for all to people in this country illegally?

>> Let me be very clear about this. I'm opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being from access to public safety, public education or public health, period.