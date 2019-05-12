Happy Mother's Day!

Our wonderful mother turned 90 on May 10. It gave us another chance to celebrate a wonderful life and thank her for everything that she (and my late father) did for us. It was my mom and dad who decided to come to the U.S. so the three of us would grow up in freedom. They saw communism eye to eye, fought it, learned how evil it is, and decided that it was not for them.

It was not an easy decision. They were forced to start all over again in the U.S. Yes, it was tough at first, but my parents were so grateful that the U.S. gave us a new chance to start again. I remember 1984, and she worked hard to become a U.S. citizen. Why 1984? She wanted to vote for President Reagan and say thank you to the U.S. We take a minute to wish all of the mothers a very happy day. Here are some quotes about mothers: "Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs in my field, since the payment is pure love." –Mildred B. Vermont "There's nothing like a mama-hug." –Terri Guillemets "Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother's secret hope outlives them all." –Oliver Wendell Holmes Call your mom and wish her a very happy day! I speak with mine every day and learn something new every time, from politics to hearing her latest joke.