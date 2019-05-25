Got an embarrassing itch, MSM? Could be Avenatti-itis

In medical terminology, the suffix itis denotes an inflammatory condition, often accompanied by fretful itching. If any single word in the English language could apply to creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti, it's inflammatory. CPL inflamed the liberal media with his smug, confidence man self-assurance, entirely because he slyly targeted President Donald Trump, guaranteeing himself airtime on all the Trump-bashing mainstream venues. The media suckers quickly legitimized this California con artist defending a dissolute woman who had literally fornicated herself up to a level of national prominence, not unlike many of her liberal loudmouthed, anti-Trump, casting-couch sisters in the entertainment industry. From nowhere sprang this glib, bald-headed badass who bombastically badmouthed DJT, claiming that his porn star client had once enjoyed carnal congeniality with our sitting president. That, according to CPL's reasoning, rendered DJT subject to legal sanctions that would, upon full and further disclosures, render him unfit for office. Avenatti might as well have been on the back of a safari Land Rover throwing out chicken entrails while traversing a hyena preserve. The slavering pack of lefty talking heads greedily gorged themselves on every fetid tidbit, nodding in smug agreement, smacking their feral lips for more.

Avenatti may well go down as the greatest con artist in American history, considering the absolute number of fools he fooled, a number geometrically compounded because the fools he fooled were sitting in front of cameras that were broadcasting CPL's lies and his compliant hosts' eager, nodding acceptance to a few million liberal viewers. The total numbers weren't all that great, due to their declining audience numbers, but still, the liberal media venues afforded Avenatti a gullible audience of millions that no other con man has ever possessed. You have to give him credit: he pulled it off for his fifteen minutes of fame before reality raised its fearsome factual face and the creepy porn lawyer was exposed for the parasite he is. This cynical, immoral abuser of attorney-client relationships brazened his way into the world news cycle, becoming a celebrity presence there until his real world of not just sleazy, but overtly and prosecutably criminal behavior was bared. Avenatti, it seems, isn't just a con man; this guy stole money from a disabled, severely handicapped client, among others, to buy himself a private jet — and that was just one client among many defrauded by this CNN- and MSNBC-promoted sleazebag. It's just impossible not to look at Avenatti, especially considering his porn-based birth into national prominence, as some sort of liberal STD that has spread throughout the media venues that welcomed him with open legs, eagerly embracing this morally and ethically infected mating partner for no other reason than that he whispered into their ears. The creepy porn lawyer must have been laughing to himself at what pushovers these supposedly savvy media prostitutes actually are. But now, as is always true in the increasingly similar, seedy worlds of prostitution and mainstream media, there are transmissions carrying real consequences. What will be the effect of the Avenatti-itis contamination in the liberal media? Will they learn from their too quick embrace of this slick-talking shyster? When the itchy inflammation and the humiliation ultimately pass, will they have learned from their mistakes?