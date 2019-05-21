Democrats, Muslims, and Anti-Semitism

That the Trump administration has been a staunch friend of Israel and the Jewish people is inarguable. This week marked the one-year anniversary of Trump doing what every president for the last 40 years has said he would do but didn’t. Last year Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel and relocated the U.S embassy there. The Israelis marked the anniversary with a formal celebration that (not very) surprisingly went unnoticed in our media. That today's Democratic Party is all but welcoming to anti-Semitism is rapidly becoming inarguable. The party now has visible anti-Semites as sitting U.S. congressional members. Representative Ilhan Omar has made overt anti-Semitic public statements. Representative Rashida Tlaib’s rewriting history in an effort to whitewash the Holocaust ought to offend Jews everywhere. There's little room for interpretation in these representatives’ tweets and remarks. Yet, when Omar’s comments were brought before the House’s Democrat-controlled leadership, they refused to mention her by name and passed a resolution condemning white supremacy!

As remarkable as these events are, what is more remarkable still is how today's Democratic Party manages to maintain a stranglehold lock on both the Jewish and Muslim vote. Several websites maintain a running list of Muslims elected to public office nationwide. This is a nonexhaustive list of practicing Muslims who won political office last year: FEDERAL

Rashida Tlaib (D) MI, 13th Congressional District

Keith Ellison (D) MN, Attorney General

Ilhan Omar (D) MN, 5th Congressional District

Andre Carson (D) IN, 7th Congressional District STATE

Sheikh Rahman (D) GA, State Senate District 5

Safiya Wazir (D) NH, State House Merrimack 17 District

Robert Jackson (D) NY, State Senate District 31

Nasif Majeed (D) NC, State House District 99

Mujtaba Mohammed (D) NC, State Senate District 38

Mohamud Noor (D) MN, State House District 60B

Jason Dawkins (D) PA, State House District 170

Hodan Hassan (D) MN, State House District 62A

Charles Fall (D) NY, State House District 61

Ako Abdul-Samad (D) IA, State House District 35

Aboul Khan (R) NH, State House Rockingham 20 District

Abdullah Hammoud (D) MI, State House District 15

Abbas Akhil (D) NM, State House District 20 COUNTY

Sam Baydoun (D) MI, Wayne County Commission District 13

Sadia Gul Covert (D) IL, Dupage County Board District 5

Sabina Taj (D) MD, Howard County Board of Education

Mohammad Ramadan NJ, Passaic County Board of Education

Cheryl Sudduth CA, West County Wastewater District Director

Babur Lateef VA, Prince William County School Board

Assad Akhter (D) NJ, Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders

Abdul "Al" Haidous (D) MI, Wayne County Commission District 11

Shahabuddeen Ally – NYC, Civil Court, NY County Notice anything? In all (partisan) races except one, the candidates were Democrats. Muslim-Americans are overwhelmingly supporters of the Democratic Party. But at the same time, the American Jewish voter bloc is the Democrat’s second strongest and most loyal behind only blacks. In 2016 Hillary Clinton gained 71% of the national Jewish vote. Places like New York City and some precincts in Florida are such Democrat/Jewish strongholds that most years Republicans don't even bother. Talk about strange bedfellows. From using a revolving door to release Jihadists from detainment to secretly sending Israel's staunchest enemies cash-stuffed chartered planes in the middle of the night, insisting Israel return to indefensible borders, inviting a known anti-Israel imam to pray over the U.S. House of Representatives and members being sworn in on the Qur'an, today's Democratic Party is making clear which side of the Allah versus Yahweh war they support. At the same time that Trump is propping Israel up and showering her with love, the Dems seem bent on hastening its downfall. Yet, American Jews insist on voting alongside Muslims and in favor of a party that's increasingly anti-Israel, pro-Palestine, and full of Jihadist sympathizers. Strange bedfellows indeed. Derrick Wilburn is the Founder and Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives and a Fellow with the Centennial Institute, a conservative think tank in Denver Colorado.