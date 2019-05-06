Democrats can't extricate themselves from the impeachment tar baby

That sorry picture is pretty much what the party amounts to. And Democratic Party experts are warning it's likely to blow up in their faces - here's one warning from CNN's Julian Zelizer :

Is there anything more pathetic than a party that didn't like the results of the last election, and since then has put all its energy into trying to reverse it?

Fearing that the impeachment process will trigger a backlash akin to what Republicans faced in the late 1990s, Democrats are getting caught up in an investigative quagmire that is likely to result in cumbersome legal battles with the administration, uncooperative witnesses, meager information and ongoing news coverage about the clash between the branches rather than the actual substance of the evidence in the Mueller report. At this rate, Democrats could realize their worst fears. They could wind up allowing these multiple investigations to keep dragging out without producing the kind of information that moves public opinion.

They aren't going to win on impeachment - the Mueller report was a bust, their new effort to whip up outrage with new investigations isn't going to yield any new information, Republicans aren't going to help them in the Senate, the public isn't with them, and President Trump is basking in the all the attention he's getting for his booming U.S. economy.

Sound like a winning plan?

Well, let's just say, to paraphrase Chelsea Clinton, they persisted.

Look at this idiocy from Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.), signaling why Democrats can't stop digging: “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. ... We must impeach him.”

There's also Nancy Pelosi's panicked reaction to a potential voter throwout, noted here.

For them, it's always all about power, their own power, not doing anything good for the American people as President Trump has done.

Now they're sinking into a quagmire of their own making, and the worse they get, the less likely they are to extricate themselves from it. More likely as they persist in this eternal impeachment big, they're going to be thrown out by voters -- and still yelling from the hole.

Image credit: BBN/Capitol Intel, screen shot, via shareable Vimeo video