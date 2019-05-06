Claiming to fear Trump, Nancy Pelosi lets the cat out of the bag about her real fear: Her own party

So goes the bluster Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had for her fellow Democrats, revealed in the press, urging them to focus on staying in the center.

The press, of course, focused on the supposed Trump threat - here, here, here, and here, as did Glenn Thrush in his original New York Times report that is being cited:

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not believe President Trump can be removed through impeachment — the only way to do it, she said this week, is to defeat him in 2020 by a margin so “big” he cannot challenge the legitimacy of a Democratic victory. That is something she worries about. “We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that,” Ms. Pelosi said during an interview at the Capitol on Wednesday as she discussed her concern that Mr. Trump would not give up power voluntarily if he lost re-election by a slim margin next year.

Yes indeed, Orange Man Bad. Never mind that there's not a lick of truth to Pelosi's paranoid accusation, and Trump has never threatened to steal an election or fail to relinquish power. Unlike, say, President Obama, he has never even dropped a hint of doing such a thing.

Pelosi's fear for Trump is fake as botox and Thrush should have challenged her on it, which he didn't.

What Pelosi really did was reveal her real fears - that the crazies in her own party are so politically toxic they will take them all down.

“Our passions were for health care, bigger paychecks, cleaner government — a simple message,” Ms. Pelosi said of the 40-seat Democratic pickup last year that resulted in her second ascent to the speakership. “We did not engage in some of the other exuberances that exist in our party” — a reference to some of the most ambitious plans advocated by the left wing of her party and some 2020 candidates, including “Medicare for all” and the Green New Deal, which she has declined to support.

"Own the center," she admonished the Democrats, according to the Times. She targets the wild overreach of the Democrats' far left -- Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib -- on their socialist Utopian schemes, unmistakeably referring to Ocasio-Cortez based on her old-hag characterizaton of Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal as 'exuberances.' She also has it in for another branch of her party - Rep. Adam Schiff and his crazytown flailing to impeach President Trump instead of pass legislation to please voters. Anti-Semitism in her party wasn't even brought up, but that's obviously another issue for Democrats whose party is plagued with extremists on this front.

Fear of Trump? It's such baloney. If Pelosi really feared Trump would steal a close election and refuse to leave power, why isn't she crafting legislation on that matter alone? No sign of that, at least based on the Thrush report, or any evidence for that matter from Pelosi's own web site. What's obvious from the Thrush report is that Pelosi is now using Trump to scare her own party into line because she fears what will happen otherwise. So much for all those happy-campy reports about Democrat womyn-harmony, as recently seen on the cover of Rolling Stone. This report reveals that Democratic Party is rife with internecine warfare and those people hate each other.

As the rightwingers say: 'Want more Trump? That's how you get 'More Trump.'

Pelosi is apparently so desperate these days about her Democrats that she's now picking up that meme as a cudgel to bat at the crazies in her own party. She must know that fanatics don't listen to reason.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0