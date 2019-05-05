Dan Crenshaw and Ilhan Omar: a tale of two House freshmen

Saul Alinksy taught two generations of American leftists to “personalize” and “polarize” political issues. Conservatives have an opportunity to do just that, in the form of two freshmen members of Congress. Two new faces in the House of Representatives have become symbols of the widening political divide in the United States, as the Democrats rush headlong toward socialism and identity politics, while the Republicans affirm the Constitution and free markets as the path forward for our Republic. Fox News screen grab via YouTube Ilhan Omar, who represents my old home town of Minneapolis in Congress, has garnered a huge amount of media attention as the first Somali-American in Congress and because they like her dogmatic leftism. That she is an attractive woman who wears a hijab and and sports a nice smile helps a lot.

Dan Crenshaw, who represents a suburban Houston district and sports an eye patch from a combat injury while serving our country in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL, enjoys less media favor, but nonetheless has become a nascent political superstar through his good-humored response to mockery on Saturday Night Live that impressed even the NBC leftists, and with a series of eloquent and composed responses to leftist nuttiness (see here, here, and here for examples. Reps. Omar and Crenshaw have a history of verbal combat already. But when Omar played the victim as a “woman of color” following criticism of her defense of the Maduro regime in Venezuela, Crenshaw spoke up, and once again showed up Omar for the ideologue and ignoramus that she is. Note that Crenshaw speaks fluent Spanish and has visited Venezuela many times, neither of which statements is true of Omar, apparently. He used facts to rebut her ideology. Omar’s victimological tweet: Women of color have heard this before. Instead of "we disagree," it's "she doesn't know what she's talking about." They have to make us feel small.



This from an Administration that thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax. https://t.co/8ZaHfY4hfH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 3, 2019 And Crenshaw’s response: Crenshaw just keeps getting better and better, in my opinion. The GOP has a huge asset in him. He deserves a bigger spotlight. If Senator Cornyn decides to not seek re-election, I can well envision Crenshaw in the Senate representing Texas. Hat tip: The Right Scoop