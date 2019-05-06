Clintons and CNN plunging together

According to the New York Post , the numbers speak for themselves:

Maybe it's a sign of the times. President and Mrs. Clinton can't sell tickets and CNN can't draw an audience.

Tickets to the latest stop on Bill and Hillary Clinton’s speaking tour were going for as little as $20 on the secondary market as their 13-city adventure continued to struggle to find an audience. The best seats in the house at Seattle’s WaMu Theater on Friday could be had for $829, a steep 54% drop from the $1,785 that the former first couple fetched when the tour was announced in early November. But organizers soon had to slash listed prices and even offer discount ducats through Groupon to boost sales.

As Tammy Wynette would say, sometimes it's hard to be a Clinton.

It does not get any better for CNN. This is from the Hill:

CNN's prime-time ratings dropped a whopping 26 percent in April compared to last year, according to Nielsen Media Research. MSNBC's ratings were down 14 percent in April 2019 compared to April 2018, while Fox News's ratings overall were flat. The sharp decrease for CNN marked its lowest-rated month in total viewers since October 2015.

"Cuomo Prime Time," their most watched program, is 26th overall among the cable news networks. Sort of like saying that the best guy in your lineup is hitting .254!

So what's going on?

The Clintons are worn out and have nothing to say. It does not help that the former President is a loser in the "me-too" age. The former First Lady can only do interviews with Rachel Maddow for fear of getting a serious question.

CNN is a victim of its own stupidity. They became a news channel obsessed with everything anti-Trump and can't survive the Mueller report.

The Clinton are facing the reality that it's over, really over. She lost in 2016 and just keeps losing.

As for CNN, I don't know how much longer the advertisers will put up with it.

