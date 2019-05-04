Anti-Semitism is nothing new at the New York Times

A lot of masks are slipping off lately. It may have something to do with the high level of anger and frustration on the Left, which might short-circuit the normal caution on revealing too much about what the Left really thinks and really wants. That's just speculation on my part, of course.

But it is true that the New York Times managed to publish an obviously anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition and took days to realize how much it resembled Nazi propaganda themes about Jews and actually apologize for it. That says an awful lot about the mental attitudes that predominate at the Gray Lady, which is the bible of the American progressive Left. Mark Levin, whose Levin TV service on Blaze TV is normally a subscription-only broadcast, has made available to all his new broadcast reviewing nearly a century of anti-Semitism at the New York Times. If you have wondered what Levin TV is like, here is a chance to sample it — and on a timely subject. Call me a doom-monger if you will, but the global slide toward Jew-hatred being a permissible attitude and motivation for public policy is unmistakable. We have seen this story play out in the 20th century, and so we have no excuse for ignoring it this time around: