What Trump is guilty of

He behaved like any innocent man might when prosecutors hounding him were enabled and appointed by his political enemies. He behaved like any innocent man might when he realized that his prosecutors included the chief counsel of the Clinton Family Foundation and Barack Obama's deputy assistant attorney general and that the chief witness against him was represented by Hillary Clinton's longstanding lawyer whom the Washington Post called "The Ultimate Clinton Loyalist."

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, behaved like any innocent man would behave having been framed by fabricated propaganda prepared by foreign intelligence agents, and paid for by his political enemies .

He acted like any innocent man might who realized that his home, phone lines, offices, and associates were being spied on, wiretapped, surveilled, followed, photographed, and even infiltrated by paid spies and foreign agents sent by his domestic political enemies who deliberately set him and his family up in a sting operation. Meanwhile, the self-same people vehemently denied that the spying took place.

In other words, he acted against the blatant injustice by pushing back against criminal operatives conspiring to frame him.

He acted like any innocent man might who realized he was being framed for a crime his framers, rather than he himself, committed.

Collusion with Russia, treason of which he was accused publicly by top-level intel agents working for the media, a former president, and the opposition candidate. Trump objected to the coordination, collusion and conspiracy among his political enemies to commit a crime against himself, the office of the presidency, the American People, and democracy. First, to frame the candidate for the nation's highest office; and two, to frame the president now sitting in the nation's highest office.

The president is guilty of self-defense.

He is guilty for fighting against fictional, fabricated, and false charges against himself for crimes he's innocent of.

He’s guilty of feeling sincere frustration against the daily, persistent, and disingenuous political attacks, lies, and speculation; he's guilty for expressing opinion. He's guilty for protesting the dishonest witch-hunt which is nothing more than revenge for his 2016 victory and his subsequent astonishing successes. He’s guilty of sincerity and honesty, for thinking that he's being unjustly prosecuted and framed by corrupt officials of a corrupt-to-the-core party. Some of whom profess to belong to his party but are, actually, working actively against it.

He acted like any innocent man might who would deny the preposterous charges made against him by serious people formerly in power whose favored candidate lost. He acted like any innocent man might who would object to the methods by which these charges were fabricated out of thin air, paid for by the political opposition, manipulated by the media, the goal posts frequently moved, and how the transparent politically-motivated story du jour was amplified, distributed, and spun.

He acted like any innocent man should act -- by pushing back.

He acted by refusing to lie down while being steamrolled.

He acted by refusing to be railroaded into a criminality not of his making.

He acted like any innocent man should, by trying to obstruct injustice.

The injustice against his person, integrity, and performance, the injustice of being framed by greedy, self-dealing, soulless and cowardly criminals not fit to shine his shoes. Criminals who paid for the fabricated pack of lies and evidence illegally obtained. Criminals who deliberately and speciously persecuted him knowing he was innocent. Criminals who, along with their media associates, coordinated, colluded, and conspired among themselves and with foreign agents to give the false impression to the nation that the president obstructed justice by vocally objecting to the three-year-long witch-hunt against him, his family and associates, and the American People.