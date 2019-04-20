Elizabeth Warren: Hey, Congress, impeach Trump! I need to win the Democrat nomination

The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help. Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack.

Thing is, impeachment is a popular topic — on the rabid left, and only on the rabid left.

Nobody else wants it. House speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn't. Not too long ago, and despite her bottomless loathing for Trump, she declared his impeachment "not worth it" and said she would need to work with the guy if she wanted to accomplish any legislation at all. What's more, she knows what impeachment obsession among the House Republicans over President Clinton and President Obama did to Republican majorities in the the House. She's no fool. Everyone is a conservative about things she knows best, as Robert Conquest's law of politics goes. Moderate Democrats from vulnerable red districts in the House, of whom there are many, certainly don't want it. And even far-left socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is distancing herself from it, falsely saying she takes no pleasure in it (but she knows she has a critical mass of cushion of opposition to it from the Democratic adults in the room, so she can yell about being all for it without political repercussions).

Now we have the spectacle of Sen. Liz Warren telling her fellow Democrats in the House to get out there and get going with the impeachment procedures. Forget about all that legislation you wanted to get passed, skip the analysis about the effect of impeachment-obsession on your red districts; just impeach, impeach, impeach, regardless of the political cost, and commit hara-kiri. For her sake...so she can be the Democratic presidential nominee. She's been having trouble getting traction with the voters, who aren't over her fake Indian stunt, and now she wants them to sacrifice themselves.

Such a nice fake Indian.

It's not only howlingly self-centered; it's very bad politics on a broader level. Number one, it typically gets the controlling party thrown out. Two, it's bad in a broader sense: if every time a president gets elected and his opposition's response is to try to jail or topple him, instead of just doing a better job at election time to get him out of there, the precedent would be to destroy every president, impeaching every last one of them. It would pretty much be like Latin America, where most every Mexican president eventually flees the country after losing power, or the sad situation we saw this week in Peru, where former President Alan Garcia, a very good leader in his second term, committed suicide before being arrested. It's not a formula for a stable democracy.

But here we have Liz Warren, jumping right in and telling her House Democrat colleagues, Eddie Haskell–style, to go on, Beav, do it: impeach the guy. All so she can benefit.

My forecast: Her poll numbers go down even more than they already are, particularly with national audiences. It's pathetic.

