What happened to the moderates?

It made a lot of sense to me until I saw this display of utter insanity from all but one Democrat in the House.

We were told that a wave of centrist Democrats flipped the U.S. House last November.

This is what happened in the U.S. House:

Every House Democrat but one has co-sponsored a bill requiring schools to allow male athletes who identify as transgender girls to compete on female sports teams. Democrats’ Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to make “sexual orientation and gender identity” protected characteristics under federal anti-discrimination law. Among other things, the bill would force public schools to expand female athletic teams to include biological males who identify as transgender girls.

Insanity. How will the "moderates" defend this vote in 2020?

My guess is that most Democrats voted "Yes" under the assumption that the bill will never pass the U.S. Senate. In other words, it won't be an issue by the time 2020 comes around.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should put this bill up to a vote in the U.S. Senate, just like he did with the Green New Deal. Let's see what happens when Democrats are forced to vote up or down on this.

In the meantime, I am starting to get a little cynical about all of the talk of moderates and Democrats.

