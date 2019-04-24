UN Human Rights Council member beheads 37
While Vermont's independent senator and Democratic presidential wannabe Bernie Sanders supports allowing all jailed individuals the right to vote, including the terrorist Boston Marathon bomber, longtime U.N. Human Rights Council member Saudi Arabia has a different opinion. The Saudis behead those they deem terrorists. In public. In mass executions. And pin the heads to poles.
Yesterday, they did it again, whacking off the heads of 37 of their citizens, mostly from a minority Islamic branch, for alleged terrorism, an act they justified with Islamic law.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday beheaded 37 Saudi citizens, most of them minority Shiites, in a mass execution across the country for alleged terrorism-related crimes. It also publicly pinned the executed body and severed head of a convicted Sunni extremist to a pole as a warning to others. ...
It marked the largest number of executions in a single day in Saudi Arabia since Jan. 2, 2016, when the kingdom executed 47 people for terrorism-related crimes in what was the largest mass execution carried out by Saudi authorities since 1980. ...
The individuals were found guilty of attacking security installations with explosives, killing a number of security officers and cooperating with enemy organizations against the interests of the country, the Interior Ministry said.
The statement was carried across state-run media, including the Saudi news channel al-Ekhbariya. The statement read on the state-run news channel opened with a verse from the Quran that condemns attacks that aim to create strife and disharmony and warns of great punishment for those who carry out such attacks. ...
Saudi Arabia's supreme council of clerics, who are all ultraconservative Sunnis, said the executions were carried out in accordance with Islamic law.
Sunni Islam predominates in Saudi Arabia, while its enemy, Iran, is majority Shiite Muslim. These beheadings will certainly "create strife and disharmony."
Busy condemning the US and Israel for something called Islamophobia, Sunni Muslim American representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Somalia in Minnesota) and Rashida Tlaib (D-mythical Palestine in Michigan) did not comment on this action "carried out in accordance with Islamic law." The U.N.'s Human Rights Council also does not seem to think this action is a human rights violation; Saudi Arabia remains a member in good standing.
Because of freedom of religion. Or something.
