Trump trolls the Democrats to highlight their hypocrisy

"Hypocrisy in anything whatever may deceive the cleverest and most penetrating man, but the least wide-awake of children recognizes it, and is revolted by it, however ingeniously it may be disguised." (Anna Karenina)

It is difficult to grasp the scope of Democrat/media hypocrisy. But regarding immigration it is beyond description. They are making their disingenuousness so obvious that they might as well put it on billboards. Tolstoy wrote,

President Trump suggested, perhaps seriously, that the hundreds of thousands of illegals that the Democrats insist be allowed to flow into the country unimpeded be distributed to those states and cities throughout the nation that have designated themselves sanctuaries to such migrants. After two years of doing everything in their power to keep our borders open to all comers, asserting that these illegal immigrants are "gifts of love" (Pelosi) to America, you would have thought Trump suggested depositing dumpsters full of fetid rodents to all those virtue-signaling cities and states.

The leftist media spent the day hysterical that he would dare imagine such a ploy. They called it retribution, illegal (sanctuary cities are illegal), inhumane, vengeful, and worse. In short, they had a full-blown meltdown that rivaled the hysteria of a few days ago after AG Barr confirmed that spying on the Trump campaign and presidency did occur.

The Democrats, having lost their minds, leaped at the chance to display for all their blatant hypocrisy. They demand that those pawns (the migrants) in their game of remaking America for their purposes not be shipped to their their cities! No way, Jose.

For the duration of Trump's presidency, the Democrats have done their level best to foil his promise of immigration reform, no matter how many rapes, murders, and other crimes are committed by such non-citizens, who for the left deserve more rights and more compassion than Americans. Pelosi, Schumer and their acolytes have once again proven beyond all doubt that they value the prerogatives, if not the lives, of illegal immigrants over American citizens. But they don't value lives at all; not those of American victims nor those of the thousands of migrants who die on the long journey here because the left has lured them with promises of government largesse. This on the same day that the New York State Assembly blocked a bill to help Goldstar families with college tuition but approved $27m for tuition for illegals, even those present in the US for only thirty days! What a murder of crows, our progressives!

The Democrats’ loving embrace of illegal immigrants is a scam. They do not want them in their own sanctuary cities, the biggest of them already fraught with homelessness, drug abuse and all that accompanies those pathologies. Nancy Pelosi's city of San Francisco, like Seattle and Los Angeles, has been disfigured by leftist notions of compassion. Tourists, long a mainstay of the local economy are appalled. Those who still come are given maps in order to avoid the paths benighted by fecal matter and discarded, contaminated needles.

The progressive vision for the Obama-imagined transformed America is a Democrat-created bust. Obama's polices transformed the country alright; he nearly destroyed us, which is why Trump won in 2016.

All of which leads us to the Left's refusal to admit that the Obama administration did indeed weaponize our alphabet agencies in order to take Trump out. E. Nesbit, the British author of children’s' books wrote, "Trying not to believe things when in your heart you are almost sure they are true, is as bad for the temper as anything I know." The Left has for over two years now refused to acknowledge that a group of self-appointed thugs at the top of those institutions did indeed violate countless laws in order to sabotage a candidate they opposed. They surely know that it is true; there is too much evidence available to all to deny it. Still, they pretended to be shocked when AG Barr pronounced that spying did take place. They've spent two years trying not to believe that what is true is, in fact, true. "One thing you can't hide - is when you're crippled inside." (John Lennon) The Democrat Party is crippled, economically, ethically and morally. All they have is their exposed hypocrisy and their rage at losing an election they took for granted.

The Left's hysteria over Trump's suggestion that the many thousands of illegals who have invaded the country be sent to sanctuary cities would be hilarious if it were not so unspeakably hypocritical. It is the Democrats who have done everything in their power to encourage these people to come, to breach our borders. But they do not want them in their communities. Trump, as usual, trolled them into revealing who they really are: disingenuous, elitist snobs. The man is a genius and he is the best president since Reagan.

"It takes a common thug to commit injustice, but it takes an exceptional thug to call it "social justice." (Jakub Wisniewski)

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore (cropped)