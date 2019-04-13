Trump appears to embrace plan to bus illegals being released to sanctuary cities

Given the harsh reaction to the Washington Post story yesterday about the Trump administration considering releasing immigrant detainees into sanctuary cities, you just had to know that the president would take the opportunity to troll his political foes.

President Trump said Friday that he is considering a plan to release illegal immigrants into sanctuary cities, saying it is fitting punishment for Democrat-led communities that refuse to get tough on border security. Mr. Trump was confirming a report in The Washington Post that said the idea was being considered. "Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only," the president said on Twitter. Hours later, speaking to reporters at the White House, Mr. Trump said he would only be giving the sanctuaries what they say they want. "California certainly is always saying 'Oh we want more people,' and they want more people in their sanctuary cities, well we'll give them more people. We'll give them a lot. We can give them an unlimited supply," he said.

Apparently, Democrats oppose the idea because, well...why do they oppose the idea?

Democrats bristled at Mr. Trump's suggestion. "It is a notion that is unworthy of the presidency of the United States and disrespectful," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters. Thousands of illegal immigrant [sic] children and families are being nabbed at the border every day right now and because of lax U.S. laws, most of them are quickly released. That usually means being driven to a bus station in a city near the border and dropped off, leaving the migrants to disperse on their own or with the help of nonprofit organizations that are rushing to help. Some of those communities have complained about being overwhelmed by the releases. Mr. Trump didn't say what exactly he's considering, but one option would be to transport the illegal immigrants caught at the border to sanctuary jurisdictions elsewhere, spreading the impact of the releases beyond the border. Court documents detailing illegal immigration show some migrants already gravitate toward sanctuary communities, seeking out the more generous treatment such as ability to obtain government services and driver's licenses.

Trump is offering Democrats a perfect opportunity to virtue-signal. Or do Democrats only give lip service to the "welcoming" nature of sanctuary cities?

In truth, the logistics would be a nightmare. You would need hundreds of buses going to dozens of destinations. You would need to feed and care for thousands of illegals on the road. And once they got to where they were going, what would you do with them? It's not enough to just dump them inside the city limits of a sanctuary city and expect the city to care for them. The immigration bureaucrats who rejected this proposal knew what they were doing.

Still, it's satisfying to see Trump once again expose the mass hypocrisy of Democrats. "Not in my backyard," says Pelosi. If not in San Francisco, where would you suggest they go, Madame Speaker?