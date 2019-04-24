The walls are closing in on Obama

The truth of violations of law by the Obama White House, long buried, is being excavated by two private groups.

Judicial Watch has obtained testimony from a top FBI official that Hillary home brew server emails were found in the White House. This means that Barrack Obama’s illegal handling of classified information contained in those emails is closer to being exposed. This implicates him in the same felonies committed by Hillary Clinton that James Comey falsely claimed “no reasonable prosecutor” would pursue.

croppped from offical White House photo by Pete Souza

Judicial Watch announces:

Judicial Watch announced today that a senior FBI official admitted, in writing and under oath, that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House, specifically, the Executive Office of the President. The FBI also admitted nearly 49,000 Clinton server emails were reviewed as result of a search warrant for her material on the laptop of Anthony Weiner. E.W. (Bill) Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, made the disclosure to Judicial Watch as part of court-ordered discovery into the Clinton email issue. U.S District Court Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Obama administration senior State Department officials, lawyers, and Clinton aides, as well as Priestap, to be deposed or answer writer questions under oath. The court ruled that the Clinton email system was “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.” Priestap was asked by Judicial Watch to identify representatives of Hillary Clinton, her former staff, and government agencies from which “email repositories were obtained.” Priestap responded with the following non-exhaustive list: · Bryan Pagliano · Cheryl Mills · Executive Office of the President [Emphasis added] · Heather Samuelson · Jacob Sullivan · Justin Cooper · United States Department of State · United States Secret Service · Williams & Connolly LLP Priestap also testifies that 48,982 emails were reviewed as a result of a warrant for Clinton email account information from the laptop of Anthony Weiner, who had been married to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. A complete copy of Priestap’s interrogatory responses is available here. Priestap, is serving as assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division and helped oversee both the Clinton email and the 2016 presidential campaign investigations. Priestap testified in a separate lawsuit that Clinton was the subject of a grand jury investigation related to her BlackBerry email accounts. “This astonishing confirmation, made under oath by the FBI, shows that the Obama FBI had to go to President Obama’s White House office to find emails that Hillary Clinton tried to destroy or hide from the American people.” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “No wonder Hillary Clinton has thus far skated – Barack Obama is implicated in her email scheme.” Priestap was ordered to answer the written questions by United States District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth when he ruled in January that Judicial Watch’s discovery could begin in Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. This action came in Judicial Watch’s July 2014 FOIA lawsuit for: Copies of any updates and/or talking points given to Ambassador Rice by the White House or any federal agency concerning, regarding, or related to the September 11, 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Any and all records or communications concerning, regarding, or relating to talking points or updates on the Benghazi attack given to Ambassador Rice by the White House or any federal agency. Judicial Watch’s discovery seeks answers to: · Whether Clinton intentionally attempted to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by using a non-government email system; · whether the State Department’s efforts to settle this case beginning in late 2014 amounted to bad faith; and · whether the State Department adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch’s FOIA request.

Judicial Watch continues its invaluable to service to the Republic (donate here – please, JW gets more bang for the buck than other political organization relying on donations) by pursuing Freedom of Information Act lawsuits were it matters.

A second scandal threat for the Obama administration is also slowly being excavated. Proof is piling up that White House operatives exploited the NSA’s surveillance of all electronic communications in the United States to monitor political opponents. This very long and detailed post by Sundance of Conservative Tree House defies any possibility of concise summary. But by putting together information form the Mueller Report with a ruling by FISA Court Judge Rosemary Collyer, Sundance teases out the clear implications. This requires time and focus to follow, but is rewarded by a deeper understanding of how the Obama administration actually did spy on its oppponents, not just on the Turmp campaign.