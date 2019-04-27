Prince Charles blamed Mideast conflict on ‘foreign Jews’

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, is a fool, and perhaps inevitably given his royal status, an arrogant fool -- the worst kind. He has embarrassed and arguably endangered the institution of the monarchy with his treatment of his late wife, Diana, his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (and their ultra-creepy hacked text messages about him being reincarnated as a box of Tampax so as to be closer to her), and his environmentalist lunacy.
A recently uncovered letter from Charles to friend reveals that he is also an antisemite (not that unusual among the British upper class, but nonetheless appalling in a man of such privilege and obligation to his subjects).
Prince Charles has come under fire after it came to light that he blamed the “influx of foreign Jews” for causing unrest in the Middle East and called on the US to “take on the Jewish lobby” in a letter penned in 1986.
Writing to his friend Laurens van der Post, the Prince argued that the exodus of European Jews in the middle of the last century “helped to cause the great problems” in the Middle East.
“I now appreciate that Arabs and Jews were all a Semitic people originally and it is the influx of foreign, European Jews (especially from Poland, they say) which has helped to cause the great problems,” the Prince wrote in a letter published by the Daily Mail.
