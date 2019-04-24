Pete Buttigieg's appeal

I am aware that “gay” has figured in all cultures since time immemorial, which is of little concern because what people do in private is their own business. But when all of the window shades are pulled up and the illumination set to “spotlight” it does become the business of others whether they wish it so or not. And when it seems that a Presidential candidate like Pete Buttigieg’s appeal is based solely upon his sexual preference and a growing appetite for novelty “first ever” leaders, there is a suggestion that many people no longer take governance as a serious matter.

May I momentarily shift my attention to a corollary you witness every day? The gay is the sexual equivalent of the modern road hog. The road hog is always the best driver on the road; he has the quickest reflexes, the best machine, the most important destination, and the largest sense of self-entitlement. Intimidated rookie drivers don’t’ matter to the road hog. Geriatric drivers are of no concern. Children as passengers in mom’s van are unseen values to the road hog’s megalomania. Safe traffic flow represents only impediment to the wishes of the road hog. V ictims pile up behind the road hog because the road hog engenders confusion. The sexual road hog’s wake of confusion is represented today by those willing to force children as young as eight into transgenderism. Perhaps overexposure to explorative sexuality numbs the sense of decency that makes us human beings instead of experimenters upon human beings. This all started long ago when the shades were pulled up and the spotlight turned on. We are all unwilling voyeurs now; our children too. And I prefer my children not be exposed to the special brand of sophomoric sexual/religious grandiloquence that Mayor Peter is running on. The Presidential candidate recently said, “If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade, and that's the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand. That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me -- your quarrel, sir, is with my creator." Using a God you don’t believe in as weapon against those who do believe is despicably Democratic Party in character. The Democratic Party has become a pigsty of narcissistic miserables proudly parading about in their lack of morals. Like Mayor Pete they are at their worst when trying sound like they are at their best.