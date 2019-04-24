Pelosi can't control the majority she did not create

This week, Speaker Pelosi met again with her caucus and had to break the bad news. Yes, she has a majority but would rather not impeach.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi must be wondering if her promotion was worthwhile. A few months ago, she was the minority leader, she could tell the angry base that they did not have the votes to impeach President Trump. Now, she is the speaker and forced to tell the angry base that they can not afford politically to impeach President Trump.

This is from the Washington Post:

In a rare Monday night conference call, the California Democrat stressed that the near-term strategy in the wake of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report is to focus on investigating the president and seeing where the inquiries lead. Members of Pelosi’s leadership team reaffirmed her cautious approach, according to four officials on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. “We have to save our democracy. This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about saving our democracy,” Pelosi said. But Pelosi’s message did not go over well with several Democrats, who argued that Congress has a duty to hold Trump to account with impeachment despite the political blowback Pelosi has long feared.

The lady is right, but how long can she control the forces in the party?

Speaker Pelosi knows what impeachment proceedings will bring:

First, I am not sure that they have the votes to do it. Yes, they have a majority but a lot of those "moderates" are hearing about health care, not impeachment when they go home.

Second, how foolish will they look writing articles of impeachment when there is no crime? What will be the basis of impeachment? What did Trump do? Beat Hillary?

Finally, and perhaps most important of all, Speaker Pelosi will not a get thing done. Impeachment will take months and require a trial in the Senate. In other words, you can write off her entire agenda. It won't get done.

Speaker Pelosi is right, but this is what happens when you surround yourself with people who are frankly out of their heads.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.