Pelosi should have known better

Pelosi was asked during a USA Today interview published on Monday about her struggles of running a House caucus while freshmen Democrats such as Ocasio-Cortez are pushing the party further to the left and fighting over more symbolic gestures rather than actually implementing Democratic policies.

Speaker Pelosi is probably having lots of second thoughts over the election of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She also is mocking Sandy O over "tweets" and "voters" :

“While there are people who have a large number of Twitter followers, what's important is that we have large numbers of votes on the floor of the House,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi has a point but it's a little too late.

What we are seeing is the consequences of cultivating Trump Derangement Syndrome.

From Sandy O's ignorance about economics to the lady in Minnesota calling people "white nationalists" to the "we are going to impeach the Mother....." lady from Minnesota, this is what happens when you allow crazy people into your party.

Not long ago, serious Democrats would have told these ladies to leave the party and run as socialists or whatever. Instead, these ladies were warmly embraced and now we have Speaker Pelosi trying to discipline the undisciplined.

I can feel the speaker's pain. She created this mess and now she has to deal with it. In the meantime, the guy at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue can't get enough of this fiasco.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.