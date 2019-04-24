New commenting system on AT

We have instituted the Vuukle commenting system on American Thinker. This is very similar to the previous one, Disqus, and should seem familiar to our users. We have even taken extra steps to ensure the login process is familiar to our current commenters, whether they logged in via our standard login or directly through Disqus. There will be a period of about a week where users won't be able to see old comments they made in the last month. This is expected. We will begin the import process for those old comments directly after launch.

Please bear with us if there are any jagged edges during the transition.