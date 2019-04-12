Mayor Pete Jesus-splains to me?

So, let me get this straight. Pete Buttigieg, he of South Bend Indiana administrative fame, is going to Jesus-splain to me. He's going to tell me where I, a person who held her nose and voted for Trump because he was a better bet when it came to protect my religious liberty than Hillary Clinton, have gone oh, so wrong in my support of Trump. He's going to use my God to make me feel guilty about exercising my civic right to vote in accordance with my interests. He's going to come down on the right side of God and mark me as coming down on the Wrong Side of God.

Pete Buttigieg (campaign website photo). Pete should go stuff it.

The bottom line is, my relationship with God is none of his damn business. There is one Judge, and it isn't Pete. I knew full well who Donald Trump is when I voted for him (and did I mention I held my nose?). And after seeing my African-American neighbor working only one full-time job, instead of the three part-time jobs he worked during the Obama years, I will vote for Trump again. I knew who Trump was way back when he diddled with Marla before he completely left Ivana. You know what? I have a Savior. I don't need Donald Trump to be some kind of national Sunday school teacher. We had that with Carter, and while I'm sure he was a fine Sunday school teacher, he trashed the economy, was weak on Iran, and mumbled about our national malaise instead of inspiring hope. I am Christian, but I am also an American. I have every right to vote in accordance with my interests, and after the last eight years of being called a bitter clinger who clings to my religion and my guns (I don't have any guns, thank you, but I sure believe you have a right to yours!) and after watching Jack Phillips being persecuted by a transgender attorney, I know where my interests lie. The Constitution says I have a right to practice my religion, but there are very real forces that don't want me to do so, the Democratic Party first and foremost among them. I will vote for people who support my right to practice my religion, even if they aren't perfect people. Politics is not the same as religion, after all. In politics, it's okay to accept that which is less than perfect. In my faith, I strive to be perfect even as my Father is perfect. I know the difference. Does Mr. Buttigieg? So Pete should give it up. I know that as a Democrat, he likely would be opposed to what I believe in. Even if he is willing to let me believe, he would likely bow to those in his party who want to crush me and prevent me from living out my faith. I will vote for candidates who may not be perfect but who will let me live my life, and my faith, as I desire.