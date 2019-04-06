Keeping GOP Senate majority in 2020 could get easier
The Republicans have almost twice as many Senate seats up for re-election as Democrats do in 2020, (22 to 12), a raising the prospect of Democrat control of both the House and Senate. While it is unusual for the party of a president to pick up seats in a midterm election, the Democrats had 26 seats up for re-election, and the GOP was able to pick up 2, enlarging its majority. That majority is fragile in 2020.
But news from Senator Joe Manchin raises hope of at least one GOP pick-up. Burgess Meredith reports in Politico:
Just five months off the race of his life, Joe Manchin is mulling a run for governor in 2020 against GOP Gov. Jim Justice.
The Democratic senator said in an interview Thursday that he’s once again “thinking about” running for the “best job in the world”: governor of West Virginia.
“I think about it every minute of every day. Now, thinking about it and doing it are two different things,” Manchin said. “I’ll make a decision this fall sometime. I don’t think there’s any hurry at all.”
I imagine that it is not a lot of fun for Manchin being in the Senate minority with New Yorker Chuck Schumer as his minority leader. Keeping his constituents happy while also making Schumer happy would be tricky. Life in Charleston must look pretty good by comparison.
This means you, Sen. Manchin
photo credit: famartin (croppped)
Manchin won re-election to the Senate in 2018 by only 3 percent facing a weak candidate.
If he goes for governor, the GOP is very likely to pick his Senate seat.
Run, Joe, run!
