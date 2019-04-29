Judge Nap -- the Mendacious Magistrate

I’m not a daytime watcher of Fox News, but as an always-on television is within earshot I do tend to be a bit of a detached daytime listener. As such, I have been mystified by the one-eighty degree turn of Fox legal analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, away from being an ardent Trump supporter to a constant critic of the president. It was one of those mysteries that we must sometimes wait years for an explanation of what led to such a sudden, inexplicable political reversal. But thanks to that titan of tweeting, our nation’s chief executive, (Dems would prefer that to be Titanic) we now know what inspired this sudden onset of anti-Trump hostility from Judge Nap. Following his hugely successful Wisconsin rally Saturday night, Donald Trump tweeted this:

“....Ever since Andrew came to my office to ask that I appoint him to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I said NO, he has been very hostile! Also asked for pardon for his friend. A good “pal” of low ratings Shepard Smith.” Aha! Sorry couldn’t resist that -- it’s so seldom one gets to use aha, and for once, it actually applies. But seriously, folks, (as a certain comedian used to say, who by the way, like our president, could never get any respect either) if true, Trump’s tweet does certainly provide motive for Judge Nap’s mysterious morphing from a Fox News fan of the president to a continually carping critic, without even a hint of explanation from the network. This is another example of how all these so-called “expert” observations we’re continually fed by the media are far too dependent on the personal feelings and attitudes of the so-called experts rather than being objective and fact-based. Moreover, Trump’s tweet shows the entire nation that Napolitano’s good will, even his on-air legal opinions, can be bought -- not exactly a quality most presidents would look for in a Supreme Court appointee is it? What is even more mystifying is this: Whatever made Napolitano think that he, an on-air legal “analyst” for Fox News Network, was of sufficient juristic eminence to be appointed to the highest court in the land? True, he was a New Jersey Superior Court judge and that is a statewide bench, but it’s an intermediate court, not the New Jersey Supreme Court, which service upon would have lent a bit more heft to Napolitano’s national ambitions. You can bet the farm that had Trump made the appointment the media would have immediately and endlessly denounced Judge Nap as judicially unqualified and appointed only due to his on-air support of Trump. And for a top-level legal analyst, Judge Nap has to be politically tone deaf to not realize what a field day the media would have with a Trump pardon for a friend of two Fox personalities. Those liberal headhunters would hang a cronyism-corruption charge around Trump’s neck that would create a political stench worse than a long-dead albatross. Trump wisely recognized the hazard and declined to put himself in such jeopardy, correctly calculating that Nap going negative was the lesser of two bad options. Like so many of us, Trump has to be aware that far too many of Judge Nap’s past on-air, judicial prognostications have turned out to be decidedly wrong -- pure cr@p from Nap. Analyst indeed -- Fox News needs to replace this mendacious magistrate.