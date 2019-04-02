Joe Biden fits the profile of a serial groper

Surprisingly, even Tucker Carlson downplayed Biden's actions on his Monday night show , calling him a "hair-sniffer." The Fox host said Biden had put his arm around him in the past. In other words, it's Joe being Joe. Would Tucker be so understanding if Biden had kissed his hair or given him a shoulder massage? Tucker also failed to opine on Biden touching, kissing, rubbing up against, and smelling little girls.

Is there any female at a public event Joe Biden has not touched? What is wrong with him? Why are his defenders making excuses for him and actually claiming that the videos and photos of behavior the Left used to call sexual harassment have been "misleadingly" represented?

An hour after Tucker Carlson's show, Laura Ingraham focused on the #MeToo agenda of Biden's far-left enemies instead of actions that would have derailed any Republican politician in a nanosecond. "It's who he is," Ingraham stated, referring to her own touchy-feely encounter with Biden. Former DNC chairman Ed Rendell told Ingraham Joe's hugging made him feel "warm" and that Biden is the "best chance to beat Donald Trump."

Biden has a "D" after his name, so he has a fighting chance to survive this scandal. Whether it was initiated by his own party's candidates or a left-wing woman's group working to install a female in the Oval Office does not change what we have all seen with our own eyes

A 2011 New York Times article on groping as a serious sexual dysfunction offers insight into what's behind Joe Biden's violation of girls and women. It's not pretty.

According to Vernon J. Geberth, an author and former New York Police Department squad commander who has investigated sex crimes:

[G]ropers can be found among the rich and famous — politicians, athletes and actors — as well as among the anonymous[.] ... [I]n some cases they feel entitled, and in other cases it is a substitute for normal sexual satisfaction.

Dr. Scott Bonn, an assistant professor at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, was also cited in the NYT article. Bonn believes:

[A] groper's motivation is for sexual gratification through inappropriate touching and violating the victim[.] ... [T]hey think, 'If I touch it,' then the mere fact that they touched it triggers a response in the brain, and they fantasize on it[.] ... It becomes addictive, so they become serial gropers.

Jim Clemente, a former FBI profiler, answers a question many people are now asking about Biden's indiscreet and uninhibited touching in high-profile situations. Clemente says part of the problem in dealing with gropers is that groping by its very nature is "public."

Groping "cannot be private," Mr. Clemente said. "It is out in the open; it is by definition a public event."

So not only does Biden feel entitled due to his political clout, but his many appearances in social and official settings, often where families are gathered to celebrate, offer him many opportunities to grope.

Manhattan's chief sex crimes prosecutor in 2011 said groping is "incredibly common behavior that I think most people don't realize. Those places [crowded places] are magnets for people with that kind of sexual dysfunction."

Biden could be a "common," sexually dysfunctional groper if not for the myriad videos of him groping children. Although the article did not address those who are driven to violate children in this manner, it is easy to conclude that Biden's particular malady goes beyond grown males groping grown females.

Those making excuses and justifying Biden's invasive and sexualized touching should think about those little girls in the videos.