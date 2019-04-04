It may be time for CNN to change formats

My suggestion is that CNN should revive that format and drop the opinion shows. Why? Because no one is watching their current lineup.

Who remembers Headline News ? It used to be very popular years ago. As I recall, it was a 30-minute news segment 24 hours a day.

This is a remarkable story about viewership at CNN:

Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show earned more viewers last week than all of CNN’s primetime line up combined, reports the Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra. This has to be a bitter pill for CNN. For years now the far-left network has done everything in its power to bring Carlson down. By any measure, CNN has conducted what can only be described as a straight up, deliberate demonization campaign. CNN has also participated in the effort to have Carlson blacklisted by advertisers due to his right-of-center political beliefs. Since the fake news outlet cannot beat Carlson in the ratings, it is hoping to drive him off the air through McCarthyism.

I guess that it's Tucker 1 and CNN a big zero!

Let me disclose that I don't get to watch Tucker that often because of other commitments. I do catch some of his interviews on the website and he's always struck me as a pretty serious guy.

These numbers are more about CNN than Tucker. Sadly, CNN has gone off the rail trying to compete with MSNBC for the leadership of the Trump Derangement Syndrome Club.

Change format or die. It's about that simple for CNN.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.