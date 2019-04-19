Illegals now 'Smolletting' conservatives to score visas?

The immigration system as it stands now is a honeycomb of loopholes and second chances, with illegal aliens using an amazing array of tactics to avoid being sent back to their home countries, never having to stop until they win.

A longtime conservative operative is calling on the Trump administration to reform the country's visa laws after he was falsely accused of a crime he said an illegal alien charged likely in order to score a visa. A woman in late 2016 claimed Codias Brown harassed and exposed himself to her over a two-week period and said he was seeking her out in public places, according to an arrest affidavit. The accuser, Rosa Patino-Herrera, claimed she encountered Brown — someone she didn't know personally — around eight different times and believed he was seeking her out around the city of Austin, where he also lived. The forensic data proved to be a game-changer. Disclosure of Brown's phone location data showed he was nowhere near any of the locations Patino-Herrera claimed the events took place, according to court documents reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation. The charges were ultimately dismissed — but not until April 2018. During the court proceedings, Patino-Herrera admitted she was an illegal immigrant [sic]. Work from a private investigator also discovered she was actively seeking a U-visa. Brown's legal team believes she accused him in order to obtain a U-visa.

So what we are seeing is conservatives becoming attractive targets to lawbreakers seeking to win personal benefits. That was what Jussie Smollett did, seeking to win attention for himself in Chicago by filing his false police reports smearing conservatives. He wanted a benefit from that, which is why he went to the bother of it in that sub-zero Chicago weather and faked the hate attack by what he claimed were MAGA hat–wearing conservatives, and now we see illegal aliens now following in his footsteps.

Conservatives have a target on their backs so long as illegal aliens can file false charges, get the benefits they want under the Violence Against Women Act (which is the rationale for forking out visas to people who would otherwise need to be deported), and get off scot-free for obviously lying. The poor conservative activist, according to the report, didn't even know the woman.

Call it the Smolletting of America, because now even illegal aliens are doing it.

Just don't call it justice.

Image credit: Sister Circle Live via YouTube, Wikimedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.