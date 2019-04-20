A baby-faced Ocasio-Cortez-lookalike skewers the real one

This sweet, adorable, 8yo actress is not only much cuter than the real #AlexandriaOcasioCortez but she’s also already much smarter too. I asked her to do this video because when #AOC is talking this is what we’re all thinking. We’re better off with this sweetheart in Congress. pic.twitter.com/QybovhN8WZ

Someone apparently going by the slightly mysterious Twitter handle of @SICKENTIRADE and identifying him- or herself as SICKENLAW, says he or she asked an 8-year old girl, who looks like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to do a skit on her.

The kid came through brilliantly, and made the self-important Ocasio-Cortez look utterly stupid.

The skit worked for several reasons.

One, the 8-year-old girl really did look unnervingly like Ocasio-Cortez, and got her body movements right, too. Her costume gestures, with Ocasio-Cortez's serious-looking tortoiseshell frames and not-so-serious-looking bright red lipstick worked well.

But there were some additionals that just kicked it to the moon. The kid wore perfectly tuned Dr. Seuss-inspired, or Where's Waldo-oriented stripey leggings, emphasizing her child character. Her kindergarten-style 'Dream Big' tshirt sounded like just something a Democrat would say to patronize kids. Her exaggerated childish signals worked perfectly with the content she chose to present as Ocasio-Cortez explaining herself to an audience.

She picked two themes that are very Ocasio-Cortez - cow farts and doomsday scenarios over global warning - to show just how childish Ocasio-Cortez's ideas were. She didn't do much to exaggerate the words Ocasio-Cortez has intoned, she just stated them in her little kid voice - and unavoidably pointed to the reality that Ocasio-Cortez's ideas are total amateur hour. Coming out of her child's mouth, such ideas would be fine, because a child thinks like a child. But to think about Ocasio-Cortez spouting those words realy drives home the point that Ocasio-Cortez is the childish one. Her ideas are Romper Room.

The eight year old gets even more sophisticated on the topic of socialism. She first points out that Ocasio-Cortez doesn't know what she's talking about when she mentions socialism, something that isn't discussed as often as it should be. She manages satire by conflating 'socialism' with 'social media' which is something Ocasio-Cortez is good at. She also conflates socialism with Venezuela, Facebook, and Twitter, and discusses moving from Facebook to America in a good baroque comic montage, demonstrating that Ocasio-Cortez is mainly a creature of social media with very little upstairs. This ends up being an impressive smackdown.

In short, the kid made mincemeat of the haughty, socialist loudmouth from New York, exposing her as a fool.

I don't know who wrote this kid's material - it's possible she wrote it herself - but this kid is genius. Let's hear more from her.

