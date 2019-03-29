Where Joe Biden might find a culture up to his standards

Joe Biden had this to say yesterday: “In the 1900s so many women were dying at the hands of their husbands because they were chattel, just like the cattle, or the sheep, that the court of Common Law decided they had to do something about the extent of the deaths. You know what they said? No man has a right to chastise his woman with a rod thicker than the circumference of his thumb. This is English Jurisprudential culture, a white man's culture. It's got to change. It's got to change.”

The problem with modern political correctness run amok is its reinforcement of stupid lies and hate.

There has never existed such a “rule of thumb.” The original phrase is generic in principle and refers to a learned standard; the carpenter “eyeballs” for level, the musician tunes “close enough for jazz.”

Jurist Sir William Blackstone refers to an "old law" that allowed "moderate" beatings by husbands. Let’s assume Blackstone wrote this around 1750 and then imagine just how old this “old law” was even in his day. Blackstone never mentions a “rule of thumb” for wife beating.

In fact, “rule of thumb” never carried any connotation connected with spouse thumping until the 1970s when some stupid feminist screed lied and applied it specifically to wife beating. In 1982 the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights published a report on domestic abuse titled "Under the Rule of Thumb" thus codifying a lie first tendered a decade earlier.

Old Joe takes this old lie and blithely turns it into a new fact. Then he has the nerve to blame domestic abuse on white man’s culture.

Is Joe telling us that historically no domestic abuse ever occurred in Africa? Joe, show us the ancient written laws from Africa outlawing wife beating; the African jurisprudential culture we should adopt.

Maybe he is referring to Muslim countries; Quran (38:44) - "And take in your hand a green branch and beat her with it, and do not break your oath..." Yeah, let’s change our culture to that.

The most recent state-run culture of Chicago black on black murder statistics look like this:

2016 - 748

2017 - 636

2018 - 546

Ghetto slavery is a government endorsed lethal culture that is screaming and bleeding for modification.

But Joe Biden says that white man’s culture needs to change.

The lies and insults grow more personal every day. Anti-white invective is relentlessly articulated by the left and nobody says a word; half of America votes for the hate and oppression offered by Democrats.

They used to say “Give ‘em hell, Harry.”

But we need to change, so let’s change that to “Go to hell, Joe.”