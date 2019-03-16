What Trump does not do...and it's fantastic

When Democrats lost to a non-politician in 2016, they could not swallow the failure and began to degrade their opponent's victory (by manufacturing "Russia collusion"), insult people who voted for the winner (calling them racist), and assassinate the character of the winner (calling him a dictator). To make the case for the third act, they invented a story that Donald Trump likes dictators and wants to be one and will not leave office if not elected in 2020. But his actions show the opposite. Trump does not want to be a king or a dictator, while his predecessors behaved as if they wanted to be. To demonstrate this fact, I will provide examples of what Trump has not done and what King Barack H. Obama and King George W. Bush did. Here is a list:

Trump does not invite singers and performers to the White House to sing and perform for him and his family, while Obama and Bush did. They sat like kings and used our tax money to be entertained. Trump does not go to Kennedy Center honors or Mark Twain prize ceremonies to sit in a special place and be watched by the crowd as a king. Trump does not perform at the White House Correspondents' dinner as the chief of the country. He does not care about entertaining the media and being praised by them. Trump calls media as they are (biased and unprofessional) without violating their rights. He does not need them to praise him as King Obama and King Bush did. All dictators love to be praised. Trump does not care about the elite's expectations. Trump is focused on results and delivering his promises. He does not keep people in office who do not deliver. Against all leftists' propaganda, Trump has not gained any personal benefit from being in power. All reports show that his business is not as good as before 2016. Trump did not bow to the king of Saudi Arabia as Obama did. He did not praise Putin as Bush did. He did not try to normalize relationship with Cuban dictators and did not write personal nice letters to the dictator of Iran, as Obama did. Trump is not writing fat checks to people who chant "death to America" (like Hamas). Trump did not need any praise from Europeans and pushed them to pay their fair share in NATO. Trump did not budge to socialists, Islamists, and fascists, while both Obama and Bush were lenient toward them. Their failures were effective in giving a boost to those groups. The reasons Trump does not do these things are less important than the not doing them itself. Trump, whatever he is, is the elected leader of American people and has behaved as an elected leader. Nobody is perfect. Democratically elected leaders are supposed to be average — average government by average people. Our founding fathers never wanted (fake) philosopher-kings as our leaders.