Jobs, jobs, jobs...latest job openings data show that Trump knows what it's about

With the press largely focused on the college cheating scandal and cooking up new ways to Blame Trump for the mosque massacre in New Zealand, some real news is going largely unnoticed : "US Job Opening[s] Soar To All Time High: 1.3 Million More Than Unemployed Workers."

After a modest slowdown in job openings which started in September and continued through November, today's JOLTS report — Janet Yellen's favorite labor market indicator — for the month of January showed an unprecedented surge in job openings across most categories at the start of 2019, with the total number soaring from an upward revised 7.479 million (from 7.335 million), to an all time high 7.581 million, smashing expectations of a 7.225 million print.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders pointed out what that amounted to:

The @realDonaldTrump economic miracle is lifting up millions of Americans with better jobs and higher wages https://t.co/2XWMzfv3kr — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 15, 2019

Imagine a jobs report like that coming out during the Obama years. Imagine such a report coming out during a hypothetical Hillary Clinton administration...

Imagine it coming under the administration of one of the 15 lockstep socialists running for president on the Democratic Party ticket.

It just wouldn't happen if, God forbid, one of them should win.

The job creation is so high under President Trump's tax cut and deregulatory regimen that there are more jobs than workers to fill them. The quitting rate is higher, too, and that means workers are finding higher-paid jobs, not just the one they have now, which means it's a worker's market now. President Trump took some flak for advising would-be illegal migrants to come here legally on the grounds that Americans should get first dibs on jobs, but given this labor shortage, it was obvious this was the reality out there. And yes, illegal immigration is surging. Many are coming here for jobs.

When was the last time workers can ever remember having not just a job, but their choice of jobs?

Something like this, assuming it's remembered by workers, ought to be good for Trump's re-election in 2020. The Fed places employment as its number-one indicator of the economic health of the country — and it's quite likely many workers do, too. There's no telling what voters are going to do, but given the importance of jobs to workers, this is as solid an indicator as any about what's going to drive the coming election. The Democrats are going to have to count on voters imagining that the jobs have nothing to do with Trump if they are to have any chance at all.