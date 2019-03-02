Tucker Carlson explains the totalitarian Left takeover of the Democrats

In case you missed it, I embed below Tucker Carlson's seven-and-a-half minute-long opening signet from last night's show. He did an excellent job of explaining how the Democratic Party has already become a force for totalitarianism. He used the Joe Biden apology for calling Mike Pence a "decent guy" as a convincing way to make the case that the party has converted from a political to a religious movement, the difference being that in the former, dissent and discussion are the norm, while in the latter, no dissent from God's (or Gaia's or History's) Truth is permitted.



Grabien screen grab.

If you have friends who Just Don't Get It about the takeover of one of our two parties by the radical revolutionary Left, maybe email them this video segment. It is well worth seven and a half minutes, and Tucker has perfected a humorous, ironic delivery.