The offspring of Trump Derangement Syndrome is Pelosi's triple nightmare

The other side of the excitement is that a bunch of radical leftists were elected, such as Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib. They are now Pelosi's triple nightmare and a full threat to the party in 2020, as Doug Schoen just wrote .

During the 2018 campaign, we heard a lot about Democrat enthusiasm or the blue wave. Indeed, there was a lot of excitement, and it flipped enough districts to give us Speaker Pelosi.

Omar's remarks about President Obama are just startling. This is what she said:

The Minnesota Democrat, who's faced controversy over comments perceived as anti-Semitic, got into hot water yet again after saying Obama's "hope and change" message was a "mirage" and slammed the administration's drone and border-detention policies. She told Politico that the Obama administration was responsible for the "caging of kids" at the U.S.-Mexico border, the "droning of countries around the world," and that the 44th president "operated within the same fundamentally broken framework as his Republican successor." "We can't be only upset with Trump. ... His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was," Omar is quoted as saying in the article. "And that's not what we should be looking for anymore. We don't want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile."

Wow! Where do we go from here?

First, can you imagine how the leftist mob would have reacted if a conservative had posted something about President Obama "caging the kids"? My guess is that Facebook or Twitter would have deleted the remarks for being unsuitable for the community. I wonder if Omar's Twitter account will be shut down!

Second, I wonder how many from the left agree with Omar's anti-Obama remarks. My guess is that many do but were afraid to say it. After all, President Obama never closed Gitmo or stopped the drones, and indeed, he put a lot of kids in cages.

These three ladies are Pelosi's nightmare because she can't stop them. They owe nothing to the party leadership, and I wouldn't be surprised if they think of Pelosi what Omar thinks of Obama.

Pelosi's three spoiled brats will make her long for her days as minority leader or when she didn't have to explain resolutions like the farce we saw last week.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.