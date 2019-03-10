Ocasio-Cortez at SXSW: Blasts America as 'garbage' and FDR, Reagan as racist

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hung out for a while with the hipsters and geeks at the SXSW and gave her uniquely ignorant take on current affairs and history.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed political moderates at the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas, calling their views “misplaced” as she defended her progressive politics in a room full of supporters. “Moderate is not a stance. It's just an attitude towards life of, like, ‘meh,’” the New York Democrat said Saturday during an interview with Briahna Gray, senior politics editor for the Intercept. “We’ve become so cynical, that we view ‘meh,’ or ‘eh’ — we view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude, and we view ambition as youthful naivete when ... the greatest things we have ever accomplished as a society have been ambitious acts of visions, and the ‘meh’ is just worshipped now, for what?”

Like all rabid idealogues of the left and right, AOC doesn't do nuance. If you don't "feel it" it's not real. It's a "stance."

The self-declared Democratic socialist also criticized the treatment of minorities throughout American history, from Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal, which she claimed was racist, to Ronald Reagan's policies, which she said "pitted" white working class people against minorities in order "to screw over all working-class Americans,” particularly African-Americans and Hispanics.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the perfect manifestation of what the public school system in America has accomplished in the past 40 years. Namely, the failure to teach students how to think critically. This was a deliberate omission made by liberal educators who knew the only way they could impart their vision of America and American history is if they were able to prevent even simple questions from being asked.

The crowd, larger than for any Democratic presidential candidate, cheered its approval.

Other topics Ocasio-Cortez discussed included the Green New Deal and capitalism, which she said could not be redeemed because it puts profit “above everything else.” “The most important thing is the concentration of capital, and it means that we prioritize profit and the accumulation of money above all else, and we seek it at any human and environmental cost… But when we talk about ideas like democratic socialism, it means putting democracy and society first, instead of capital first; it doesn’t mean that the actual concept of capitalistic society should be abolished,” she said.

Don't abolish capitalism but we have to abolish capitalism. There is no logic or reason to what she says. She doesn't realize that putting "society first" means that someone, somehow, somewhere is going to have to determine what, in society, should be "first." Who sets priorities? Who will determine what's best for everyone? What if a lot of people disagree?

AOC cannot imagine anyone disagreeing with her social justice agenda. It is so self-evidently "good" and "compassionate" and "just" that anyone who disagrees is a racist pig who needs to be reeducated.

She reminds me of the Valley girls from the 1980's - empty headed, moronic, contradictory.

I know that many readers are sick of reading about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But the reason we cover her is simple; she should be seen as the most dangerous politician in America, someone who threatens our freedom and our future. There can be no compromise with her views, nor with her legions of followers.