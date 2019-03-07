The border surge is real

Two weeks ago, on February 21, the 58 best and brightest former national security officials told us there is no "factual basis" to support President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency on the U.S. southern border:

llegal border crossings are near forty year lows. At the outset, there is no evidence of a sudden or emergency increase in the number of people seeking to cross the southern border. According to the administration's own data, the numbers of apprehensions and undetected illegal border crossings at the southern border are near forty-year lows. Although there was a modest increase in apprehensions in 2018, that figure is in keeping with the number of apprehensions only two years earlier, and the overall trend indicates a dramatic decline over the last fifteen years in particular. The administration also estimates that "undetected unlawful entries" at the southern border "fell from approximately 851,000 to nearly 62,000" between fiscal years 2006 to 2016, the most recent years for which data are available. The United States currently hosts what is estimated to be the smallest number of undocumented immigrants [sic] since 2004. And in fact, in recent years, the majority of currently undocumented immigrants [sic] entered the United States legally, but overstayed their visas, a problem that will not be addressed by the declaration of an emergency along the southern border.

Those best and brightest? It's time to call out each of these Deep State frauds by name: