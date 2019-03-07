Typical white feminist Nancy Pelosi behaves typically, caves to bigotry

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif., rich white), the first grandmother to be elected House minority leader and also the first grandmother elected to be speaker of the House, was shocked, shocked, absolutely shocked, I tell you, but not too upset when discovering then-Minnesota state representative Ilhan Omar's multiple bigoted tweets (since deleted for some odd reason) against Israel. Pelosi was so OK with these euphemistically deemed "very bad" tweets (according to the know-it-all East-Coast New York Times) that she appointed the brand-new first Somali Muslim black female refugee (have I missed any significant identifiers?) in Congress, Ilhan Omar (D), to the coveted House Foreign Affairs Committee. Yes, that means she receives highly secret intelligence briefings. Pelosi was also not too disturbed that several years ago, Omar was also quite OK with other Somali refugees living in Minnesota leaving to join ISIS, which some, including the U.S. State Department, think is a terrorist organization. During their trial in Minnesota, she wrote and told a judge to give in to these terrorists, to be nice to them, to show compassion toward them, or they would suffer. If not, she continued, hinting at her approval of extortion, they would not only continue with terrorism, but encourage others to do the same.

"The best deterrent to fanaticism is a system of compassion[.] ... We must alter our attitude and approach; if we truly want to effect change, we should refocus our efforts on inclusion and rehabilitation. ... "Incarcerating 20-year-old men for 30 or 40 years is essentially a life sentence. Society will have no expectations of the to-be 50- or 60-year-old released prisoners; it will view them with distrust and revulsion," read Omar's letter to the judge, as obtained by FOX 9 of Minneapolis-St. Paul. "Such punitive measures not only lack efficacy, they inevitably create an environment in which extremism can flourish, aligning with the presupposition of terrorist recruitment[.]" Did I mention that Omar will receive highly secret intelligence briefings? As does House Speaker Pelosi, who presumably does not have sympathy for ISIS terrorists. Presumably. Some members of Congress, who were not OK with Omar's many anti-Jewish tweets and other public statements, put together a mild resolution condemning anti-Semitism — i.e., anti-Jewish racist hate — which was set to be voted on on Wednesday, March 6. Pelosi was somewhat OK with that. Whoops! Others weren't. Linda Sarsour, the bigoted anti-Jewish, anti-Christian, somewhat anti-men leader of the annual January anti-President Donald J. Trump (R) gathering, misleadingly labeled a Women's March, was so not OK with this, posting a bigoted statement: Nancy is a typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy doing the dirty work of powerful white men. Sarsour continued her rant, rationally whining about something called Islamophobia and its acceptance. According to the ethos of liberalism, Sarsour can't be a racist because she is a politically correct minority — two, in fact: Muslim and female. Another protected bigot, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-no Amazon jobs for N.Y. because world ends in 12 years so no kids for me) agreed, asking, But what about other forms of bigotry? She apparently was too busy worrying about farting cows in Iowa to notice that Rep. Steve King, a Republican from Iowa, was removed from his committee assignments because of alleged racist statements. So, perhaps because powerful males of other politically correct backgrounds also strongly objected to this resolution, typically white feminist Nancy Pelosi caved, postponing the vote so the resolution can be modified. The modified resolution will state that bigotry bad. Bigotry and racism defined by liberals bad; all other forms of bigotry and racism that we don't think are bigotry and racism are fine. Additionally, doubting reports of racist attacks by approved minorities such as Jussie Smollett and American Indian Nathan Phillips is racist because they have suffered so much. It is also racist to prove them wrong. The typical Democrats will be totally OK with this modified racist resolution. And unapproved minorities such as Jews, religious Christians, and conservatives will continue to endure the racism of the politically correct racists. Image: Leopaltik1242 via Wikimedia Commons.