Sanctuary city policies make your neighborhood into a hunting ground

The murder of Bambi Larson didn't have to happen. Liberals don't seem to understand this. While every murder is a tragedy, including abortions and black-on-black homicides, we don't have legal grounds for kicking citizens out of the country for committing any crime. We can send them to jail, but we can't demand that some other country take them off our hands. They are our citizens. Our country is responsible for handling them.

Illegal aliens are a different case. They aren't our nation's responsibility, except insofar as we have laws that apply to them. Our nation, in fact, has such laws, and sanctuary cities and states ignore those laws, rendering them ineffective. Democrats and other open borders advocates want to admit anyone who wants in. If Hitler and all the other evil legends were still alive and coming from Latin America, it would be fine with the idiots who expect them to vote Democrat or, better yet, socialist. I don't care about the statistics on what percentage of violent crimes is committed by aliens or what percentage of aliens is committing violent crimes. The numbers are a distraction, because every crime committed by an illegal alien is a crime that didn't have to happen to an American citizen. That's the point of government: to keep its citizens safe first and foremost. That's why people accept that the government will have police, armies, and any other personnel to be involved in law enforcement activities. It's why we call these people heroes, because they protect us, not because they write lots of traffic tickets. Sanctuary policies are turning formerly safe and enjoyable places to live into hunting grounds for illegal aliens, who know they won't be deported or, generally, punished in any way. Charges will be diminished to preserve eligibility for deferred deportation and eventual amnesty. It's all about the votes, baby, and our lives aren't worth protecting, especially if there's any possibility we might go rogue and vote for a conservative. We are just livestock, and if the wolves take out a few sheep and cows, no problem. There are plenty more, and the homes of the rich will still be cleaned and their kids will have nannies until it's time to scam and bribe some college into taking them. Pre-empting a spot that might have been given to one of the children of the hoi polloi is an added benefit from their perspective. It's a funny thing about hunting grounds. The elites might want to be careful about coming into the area themselves, as the wolves have no discipline. Do people who fight for abortion care whether their children live or die? Is getting them into particular schools anything but a topic of competition and bragging rights for the parents? If they love even themselves, they need to rethink the sanctuary policies — before the wolves are at their doors, because after that, it will be too late.