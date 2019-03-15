Iran kills women; UN rewards it with appointment to Women's Rights Committee

Expanding on this latest U.N. action on site at the U.N. Women's Commission, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Hillel Neuer of the invaluable U.N. Watch tweets out the charade of the U.N.'s latest action better than any summary.

This headline summarizes the whole sorry story of the tragic joke that the U.N. has become.

As you follow the tweets, be sure to admire Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for publicly stating, "We can never rest in the fight for human rights."

And then puzzle at the "obscene decision" by Ireland's female ambassador to the U.N., Geraldine Byrne Nason, in her capacity as chair of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women, to nominate Iran to the U.N.'s Working Group on Communication on the Status of Women "a day after the regime sentenced women's rights lawyer Nasrin Sotudeh to 38 years prison & 148 lashes." Or any other day.

For good measure, Nason also approved the selection of Nigeria to the committee. And just two years ago, Ireland elected Saudi Arabia — yes, that Saudi Arabia, which does not allow women to travel abroad without a male guardian's permission — to the same women's commission.

Neuer explained the implications of this decision:

In Iran's new position on the UN working group, the theocratic government of Ayatallah Khamenei will consider complaints and government responses to allegations of discriminatory practices against women in categories including forced disappearances, death and torture of women in custody, and violation of the rights of women human rights defenders to freedom of expression and assembly. According to the UN, as a working group member, Iran will be responsible for identifying "trends and patterns of reliably-attested injustice and discriminatory practices against women." The working group submits a report to the full commission, in a procedure that is entirely confidential to avoid embarassing [sic] accused governments.

Interestingly, other women ostensibly all concerned about women's rights, such as those involved with Time's Up and #MeToo, remained silent.

Is this U.N. action another example of the U.N.'s worthlessness? Ask Nikki Haley, the U.S.'s recently resigned ambassador to the U.N.:

"The American people need to decide if it's worth it," she said in an interview with a small group of journalists last week. There is a lot of waste and abuse at the U.N., she said, and it is often "politically unfair" to the U.S. and its allies. That said, she also noted that the UN was the vehicle for imposing tough sanctions on North Korea and an arms embargo on South Sudan. "There are rays of light," she said. "But the verdict is still out."

Last June, the U.S., under Haley's stewardship, withdrew from the U.N.'s so called Human Rights Council. Two years ago, it left the Paris Climate Agreement, and the U.S. also lobbied successfully to reduce its disproportionately high share of funding the U.N.

Will this latest U.N. award to Iran for toxic behavior spur other countries to complain? It doesn't seem likely — sanctions or not, they still do business with Iran. After all, business is business, and thanks to President Barack Hussein Obama (D), the Iranians have untold U.S. billions. And oil.

Maybe it is time for the U.S., under President Donald Trump (R), to act to protect Iranian women.