No Collusion, No Obstruction

Mueller refused to conclude as to whether Trump obstructed justice. This was a cowardly act to allow the Dems and the media to say, as they are saying, that Mueller did not exonerate Trump on the obstruction charge. Trump, like every American, is presumed innocent unless convicted. He does not need Mueller’s Obama-Hillary lawyers to “exonerate” him.

Attorney General Barr has summarized Robert Mueller’s report : no collusion, collaboration, conspiracy, or whatever term the Hate Trump media chooses to use, between Russia and the Trump campaign. We knew this before Mueller wasted 40 million dollars. But Mueller threw a desperate bone to the media and to the Nadler/ Schiff Democrats.

Presumably the obstruction of justice is firing James Comey, also known as “St. James.” There is no evidence that the multitude of investigations of President Trump were affected in any way by firing Comey. In fact, the investigations were more rigorous because Trump fired Comey.

The Democrats, led by Crooked Hillary, wanted Comey fired after he reopened the investigation of Hillary in October, 2016. But when Trump fired Comey... that was soemthinge lse again.

Mueller and his staff of 19 attorneys knew that if they did not reach a conclusion on the obstruction of justice allegation to exonerate President Trump, then the attorney general would have to do so. Give AG Barr and Rod Rosenstein credit for stepping up to do their job that Mueller refused to do.

AG Barr’s letter reads:

“After making a "thorough factual investigation" into these matters, the Special Counsel considered whether to evaluate the conduct under Department standards governing prosecution and declination decisions but ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment. The Special Counsel therefore did not draw a conclusion – one way or the other – as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction…. The Special Counsel's decision to describe the facts of his obstruction investigation without reaching any legal conclusions leaves it to the Attorney General to determine whether the conduct described in the report constitutes a crime. Over the course of the investigation, the Special Counsel's office engaged in discussions with certain Department officials regarding many of the legal and factual matters at issue in the Special Counsel's obstruction investigation. After reviewing the Special Counsel's final report on these issues; consulting with Department officials, including the Office of Legal Counsel; and applying the principles of federal prosecution that guide our charging decisions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense. Our determination was made without regard to, and is not based on, the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president…. In making this determination, we noted that the Special Counsel recognized that "the evidence does not establish that the President was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference," and that, while not determinative, the absence of such evidence bears upon the President's intent with respect to obstruction.”

The Mueller report can and should be summarized that there was no collusion and there was no obstruction of justice. We spent 40 million dollars and two years to learn what we knew before Mueller was appointed.