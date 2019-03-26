Mother Nature 1, climate fear industry 0

Acting in league with fellow globalists, the media establishment -- the press release arm of the climate fear industry -- relentlessly trumpeted dire warnings that unless U.S. voters immediately acquiesced to stiff new taxes on carbon energy, California’s lakes and rivers would likely dry up forever.

In 2012, California fell into the grip of a severe drought that lasted four years. After being told that the drought in America’s largest state was nail-in-the-coffin proof that the ever-elusive climate collapse ‘tipping point’ had finally arrived, children across the globe awakened to nightmares of environmental apocalypse.

Yes, the California drought was unusually harsh… for modern times. But what media is that studies of tree rings, sediment and other natural evidence have documented multiple extreme droughts in California over the last 1,000+ years, including several that lasted more than 20 years. That’s five times longer than the relatively puny four-year drought of 2012-15.

One that began around the year 850 A.D. droned on for a mind-numbing 240 years, more than a thousand years before the climate fear industry invented itself in the 1980s.

The drought of 850 wasn’t unique. Fifty years before it began, another mega-drought, one that lasted 180 years, was just winding down.

The part of the planet now called California has been hit by countless extreme droughts since time immemorial, 100% of which eventually came to an end.

To do its part at helping globalism inch toward its single-minded goal of world governance, the media establishment ran a relentless barrage of “scientists say” stories that led horrified American children to believe that unless their country immediately implemented stratospheric new carbon taxes, California’s ‘tipping point’ drought would usher in planetary demise, and with it, their futures.

Act now, U.S. voters were warned, or the Golden State’s diverse vegetation could be permanently wiped out. But despite the cacophonous roar of anthropogenic climate hysteria, no fossil fuel taxes were enacted. Much to the dismay of a bitterly disappointed climate fear industry, the California drought hit a brick wall in 2016, when plentiful rainfall returned.

After failing to sufficiently frighten voters in their state, editors at the LA Times had no choice but to report last week what Californians could see with their own two eyes, that their state is flourishing again:

It’s official: California is 100% drought-free. For the first time since 2011, the state shows no areas suffering from prolonged drought and illustrates almost entirely normal conditions, according to a map released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor… The reservoirs are full, lakes are full, the streams are flowing, there’s tons of snow.”

Thanks to our planet’s ever-changing climate, droughts come and droughts go, including California’s latest one. Abundant precipitation returned and brutally hot temperatures gave way to cooler ones -- Los Angeles had just experienced its mildest February since 1962, with not a single day above 70 degrees.

After its readers had been told ad nauseam that California’s flora faced being wiped out for all time, the state’s flagship newspaper reported that Californians young and old are now being treated to one of the most spectacular wildflower super blooms Planet Earth has ever seen.

Think about that. Although California’s wildflowers were subjected to a punishing drought that crawled on for four long years, their living legacies are now putting on an outdoor nature show for the ages.

Bottom line: Mother Nature 1, Climate Fear Industry 0.

A non-scientist, the author evaluates claims about the climate from his perspective as a 1968 electrical engineering graduate of Georgia Tech.