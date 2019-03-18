Judge Jeanine is right -- Fox News is wrong

Fox's newest fan is a Jew-hating member of Congress. Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is extremely grateful that Fox defended her and punished Judge Jeanine Pirro for asking a legitimate question.

After "Justice" failed to appear on Fox's upcoming weekend schedule, a spokesperson for the network refused to comment on "internal scheduling matters," according to USA Today.

In a statement following Judge Jeanine's opening remarks on March 9 , Fox News "strongly condemned" Pirro's comments about Muslim Rep. Omar. A Muslim Fox News associate producer, Hufsa Kamal Khan, also called out Pirro asking her to stop "spreading the false narrative" that Muslim women wearing a hijab "aren't American enough."

The funny thing is the judge's logical examination of the origin of Omar's anti-Semitic statements was neither bigoted, nor false, nor inciteful.

She asked a valid question.

From YouTube

Think about this. She’s [Omar] not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from? Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which, according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Why does the never-ending call for "dialogue" between non-Muslims and Muslims in this country exclude asking Jeanine’s hard question relating to possible conflicts between a Muslim congresswoman's fidelity to Islamic teachings and the Constitution? As a salaried representative of the American people, Congresswoman Omar should be able to answer the following with a ‘yes’ or a ‘no:’ ‘Are you an American or a Muslim first?’

In September, 2017, Senator Dianne Feinstein, a far-left member of Omar's Democratic Party, essentially grilled a Catholic conservative judicial nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about this very issue.

From NC Register:

You are controversial,” Feinstein declared. “You have a long history of believing that your religious beliefs should prevail. When you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you, And that’s of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for years in this country.”

"The dogma lives loudly" in a Catholic judicial nominee but not in a Muslim congresswoman?

If Feinstein's interrogation of Barrett is the Democrat Party's standard for determining whether a government official's faith-based convictions will prevent them from upholding the Constitution, then Rep. Omar's fealty to the tenets of Islam is fair game.

As the host of a “free forum” which debates topics with politicians and pundits from across the political spectrum, Jeanine’s inquisitive argumentation is truly within her job description.

Fox's censorship of Judge Jeanine over a genuine analysis and probing into Omar's anti-Semitic comments puts them in the same league as other networks and social media giants who allow open criticism of Christianity and Judaism while suppressing any cynical commentary concerning Islam.

Predictably, conservative threads reveal that Fox is in serious trouble with its viewers.