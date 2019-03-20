Islam -- one Intersectionalism is not like the others

The demise of religion among American youth is greatly exaggerated. It turns out that America isn’t raising a new generation of unbelievers. Instead, rising in the heart of deep-blue America are the zealots of a new religious faith. They’re the intersectionals, they’re fully woke, and the heretics don’t stand a chance.

David French penned an outstanding piece one year ago; Intersectionality, the Dangerous Faith. In it he writes;

The progressive left determined long ago that envy and strife were excellent motivators to get out the vote. Expanding on Marx’s class conflict, the left has ginned up resentment within a myriad of (intersectional) grievance groups, and is actively promoting victimization as a virtue.

Blacks, Hispanics, Jews, the young, the old, women, gays, transgenders, illegal aliens, the poor, homeless, celebrities, the media, etc., and Muslims. All these groups have one thing in common -- they are institutionally oppressed by white male hegemony. Or, to coin an Arab saying; the enemy of your enemy is my friend.

The left today have no defining ideology beyond their hatred for our foundational principles and the quest for power. They’re not socialists, per se, but have determined that offering the masses free stuff in exchange for votes is a winning strategy. They’ve also determined that individuals operate out of self-interest, thus the unique appeals to individual (group) interests -- free college (the young); pay equality, the right to choose (women); amnesty, benefits, and the right to vote (illegal aliens); inner-city programs, now reparations (blacks); marriage equality, gender dysphoria (LGBTQ); Israel (Jews); Palestine and tacit approval of Sharia Law (Muslims).

Wherein each of these groups has a group self-interest, it is their collective hatred for white male hegemony that binds their intersectionalism together.

What many of these groups (particularly Jews, women, gays and leftist Christians) don’t seem to realize is that one of these groups is not like the other. While Islamists are currently content to join forces with other leftist groups to overthrow the tenets of western civilization, strict (proper) adherence to their law demands that they subjugate any and all who don’t eventually convert to their religion -- Islam.

This past week, Jeanine Pirro asked;

“Think about it -- Omar wears a hijab. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

This is a legitimate question. As a U.S. congressperson, Ilhan Omar has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.

Our Founders saw no daylight between their faith in God and their pledge of true faith and allegiance to the tenets established in our Constitution.

Can Ilhan Omar make this same claim?

While power-seeking leftists rally their myriad grievance groups to common cause (overthrow of white male hegemony), they should be informed by history that Islamists are not prone to remain victims indefinitely. If and when they secure power, you (and I) will be forced into submission. Said submission begins with society’s inability to challenge their hatred towards Jews, gays, women, and Christians.