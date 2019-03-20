From the Green New Deal to circumcision?

The Democratic candidate revealed in a little-noticed tweet last week that he was against the ritualized practice of cutting a newborn’s foreskin. But in an interview with The Daily Beast, he said that if he were elected he would incorporate that view into public policy, mainly by pushing initiatives meant to inform parents that they don’t need to have their infants circumcised for health reasons.

Am I the only one who thinks that our presiential elections go on a bit too long? We seem to have a perfect storm of crazy ideas floating around. This is the latest from Andrew Yang :

Yes, it is true and more insanity coming the left.

First, are U.S. parents forced to circumcised? I am not aware of that. I thought that it was a personal decision.

Second, how exactly is a President Yang going to enforce this? My guess is that even the 9th Circuit would find this one a bit crazy.

What's going on?

Our campaigns are too long. Someone should propose forbidding anyone to campaign for president until the election year.

The left is not serious, period. This is not a topic for government to get into. In other words, the same people who get in your face about a woman's choice now want to take away her choice to circumcise her son. Go figure!

How did we get to the point where running for president is a joke?

Last, but not least, how will President Yang address this issue with gender-neutral babies activists in his party?

